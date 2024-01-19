The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Luna’s paternity questions, Li explodes, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease the CBS soap switches gears next week.

The mystery between Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) continues. They knew each other long ago, and their romance is on the fast track.

However, Li (Naomi Matsuda) isn’t happy that her sister and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are sticking around Los Angeles.

As things get uncomfortable between the mother and daughter duo after an awkward run-in, a thought pops into RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) mind.

With February sweeps around the corner, a paternity issue may appear.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Poppy and Bill heat up

There is something special between Bill and Poppy, which hints their relationship may be going places.

Dollar Bill tried to win Katie (Heather Tom) back, but those avenues were exhausted.

The heat cannot be denied, but Li is unhappy that Poppy is entertaining Bill. She wants her sister and niece out of town, not sticking around and immersed in relationships with powerful men.

An awkward encounter

Friday’s cliffhanger saw Bill and Poppy getting hot and steamy at the beach house.

And now that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has handed the keys over to RJ, he and Luna want to spend a night together in his new home.

They are at the beach house, as her mother and Bill are ready to get it on in the next room.

Awkward won’t even begin to cover what happens next week when they run into each other on their respective dates.

By the end of the week, RJ wonders if Bill could be Luna’s father. After all, she doesn’t know who her father is because her mom raised her as a single mom.

We thought this link was coming weeks ago, and now it looks like it will be the talk of February sweeps.

More The Bold and the Beautiful news

Aside from the focus on Bill/Poppy/Luna next week, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) will have a meaningful conversation.

There is still guilt there, especially seeing how weak Eric is after the surgery that saved his life.

It was a Christmas miracle, but as the weeks passed, Eric’s progress slowed.

And in other news, Hope (Annika Noelle) has an answer for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about their relationship. We can only guess it won’t be what he hoped for, which could lead to more problems.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.