The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila wants Steffy dead

The Bold and the Beautiful has some tricks as February sweeps end.

After a physical altercation between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) rocked the show last week, more danger will come.

Steffy is serious about Sheila not being allowed access to her children, and Liam (Scott Clifton) will be there to champion her decision, as Finn (Tanner Novlan) seems to hesitate.

Sheila isn’t going to take the treatment she received from Steffy, and she is ready to do something about the Forrester daughter standing in the way of her having a relationship with her son.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) was worried about Sheila and her disappearing act, and it seems his feelings were correct.

Buckle up, Bold fans. The upcoming week will be one for the books!

Sheila puts her plan into motion

After what happened in Deacon’s apartment between Steffy and Sheila, there is no way Sheila will sit on her hands and let the dust settle.

Her determination to send Steffy a message is her driving force — and it could cause the raven-haired beauty her life.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Sheila waiting in the bushes at the cliff house as a storm drops plenty of rain, setting the stage for something out of a horror movie.

Will someone lose their life as Sheila attacks Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased more drama between the women, but no one could have guessed it would look like what the preview video shows.

Sheila hiding in the bushes is reminiscent of Jack Nicholson in The Shinning, as the lightning flashes and the rain pours.

Voiceovers tease Finn promising to keep Steffy safe from Sheila, but he can’t possibly deliver on that.

A flip of the scene shows Sheila shutting the power off at the house and her voiceover alluding to Steffy’s death.

A knife is grabbed, and a look of terror is seen on Steffy’s face.

It’s unlikely that Steffy will die at the hands of Sheila, but there is a possibility the reverse scenario could happen. Will a death wrap-up February sweeps on the CBS soap?

Spoilers teased that there would be a divide between Steffy and Finn and where they stand with what happened between her and Sheila, with her family (and Liam) backing her up.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on ABC.