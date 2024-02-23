The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn and Steffy find themselves on opposite sides

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease more drama as February sweeps end.

Much of the month has been focused on love, including Eric (John McCook) and Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) wedding, more Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) movement, and new couples forming.

As the fallout from Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) romp with Zende (Delon de Metz) continues, the writers are teasing more time between the two. While Luna maintains she loves RJ (Joshua Hoffman), Zende could sway her.

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) mother bear instincts have been activated, and it seems she is more upset than ever. Liam (Scott Clifton) continues insisting Finn (Tanner Novlan) is an issue, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) proved that.

There’s so much happening right now; thanks to sweeps, the storylines will continue to play out for weeks to come.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

More trouble for Thomas

As things progress with Thope, there may be another roadblock in the way of Xander (Adain Bradley).

It’s been a few weeks since he popped up in Los Angeles, but his vendetta against Thomas isn’t over.

Look for him to stir up things for the couple next week; this time, it could be more trouble than Thomas is ready for.

Liam attempts to win Steffy back

Liam is alone now, and getting Steffy back is high on his list of priorities.

With Finn posing a risk to their children, Liam will continue to push the narrative that Steffy should leave him to keep Kelly and Hayes safe.

After the latest incident, could Steffy be inclined to agree?

When push comes to shove, Finn will find himself on the opposite side of where his wife and her family stand. However, he won’t be alone as Hope stands with him.

Luna’s guilt

Poppy (Romy Park) wants Luna (Lisa Yamada) to keep quiet about what happened with Zende (Delon de Metz).

She loves RJ (Joshua Hoffman), but her guilt is eating her alive. And with Zende’s proposition, her thoughts are all over the place.

This is exactly what Li (Naomi Matsuda) warned Poppy would happen, and now she feels incredible guilt for Luna getting into her mints.

There’s speculation she turns to Bill (Don Diamont) for help, but what could he possibly do to help her now?

As February sweeps wrap up, the ramifications of what happened will continue to play out as the writers gear up for more twists and turns on the way.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.