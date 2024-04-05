The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon flips out and Luna wants to confess

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same regarding the Forresters and the Logans.

After Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) took off to Paris with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), things have been tense at Forrester Creations.

There’s tension between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), too. She isn’t happy that he attended Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) memorial or that Hope (Annika Noelle) was there.

With May sweeps in just a few weeks, the writers are gearing up for some storylines that will take viewers through the ups and downs of life in Los Angeles.

Couples aren’t safe, especially after what has been foreshadowed by the death of Sheila.

Here's what viewers have to look forward to next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon freaks out

As Deacon (Sean Kanan) watched Sheila enter the inferno, Friday’s episode shocked viewers.

Sheila and her nine toes have been a thing for a while now. As the sheet blew up, there were 10 toes on the body.

Deacon will attempt to convince Finn Sheila isn’t dead, but it won’t be easy. Everyone will think he’s losing his mind with grief. Sheila was his love, and with her passing and the sad reality nearly no one cared to mourn her, Hope and Finn will think he’s going crazy.

Sheila has nine lives, so it’s only a matter of time before the vixen returns to Los Angeles to reclaim her love and attempt to build relationships with her son and grandson.

And now that we know Sheila is alive, who was the look-alike cremated in her place? Is a twin storyline on the horizon?

Will Luna confess to RJ?

At Forrester, it’s suggested that Luna (Lisa Yamada) works more closely with Zende (Delon de Metz).

Naturally, he is thrilled about the assignment, but she is uneasy.

The reality that she accidentally slept with Zende while mixing “special” mints and alcohol is too much for her to handle.

When she and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) have a moment alone, and she is upset, it seems as though she will confess.

He wants to know what happened after the party. Will Luna tell him about Poppy’s (Romy Park) mints and what they led to?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.