The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila’s memorial causes friction

Ding dong, the witch is dead.

Well, sort of. It would depend on who you asked in Los Angeles.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death at the hands of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has caused plenty of chaos for the Forresters and Logans.

This week, the villain will be laid to rest, with only a few left to mourn her.

She wreaked havoc across Los Angeles and Genoa City — and both cities have reason to celebrate the demise of someone who caused so much pain.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Lauren Fenmore pops up

Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) flies to Los Angeles from Genoa City.

The preview shows her planted on Eric’s (John McCook) couch as they toast to the fact that Sheila is no longer a threat to anyone anymore.

She has been featured more than once recently, as she was incorporated into the big Forrester fashion showdown between Eric and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Hope grapples with attending Sheila’s memorial

Hope (Annika Noelle) wants to be there for her dad. Deacon (Sean Kanan) was the one person in Los Angeles who saw past everything Sheila did.

He could see who she was at her core, and the two fell in love. Deacon and Sheila complimented each other, though he knew how dangerous she could be, especially when building a relationship with her biological son, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

And speaking of Finn, Hope likely wants to be there to support her friend. She seems to understand his complicated feelings and has been there for him while he works through what happened to his bio mom at the hands of his wife.

Finn and Steffy don’t see eye to eye

In the preview, Finn and Steffy discuss Sheila’s memorial and his desire to attend.

Steffy isn’t happy he wants to go, and reminds him that his mother almost killed them both. She is angry he even wants to attend and can’t wrap her head around why he would mourn someone who hurt his family so much.

Hope has a similar conversation with Liam (Scott Clifton). He can’t understand why she would attend the memorial despite her father being romantically involved with Sheila.

This may be the segway into Hope and Finn developing more than a friendship, especially if the hints that have been dropped come to fruition. Hope is reeling from Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) leaving, and Finn is emotional and in a rocky patch in his marriage. The writing is on the wall.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.