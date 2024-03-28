Is Thomas leaving The Bold and the Beautiful in 2024?

Is Thomas leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) kicked Hope (Annika Noelle) to the curb.

This week, Thomas finally gave his meddling sister Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) what she wanted and dumped Hope.

The writing was on the wall for Thorpe when Hope turned out Thomas’ latest marriage proposal.

In light of their split, Thomas has opted to leave town for a while, heading to Paris for a break.

However, he isn’t going away alone as Thomas is taking Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) with him to Paris.

Today’s episode featured Douglas blaming his mom and insisting he wanted to go with his dad.

All this has the rumor mill buzzing about Thomas’ fate on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Is Thomas leaving The Bold and the Beautiful 2024?

It looks like Thomas is leaving B&B, but it likely won’t be forever. Actor Matthew Atkinson has not indicated that he’s looking to exit the hit CBS soap permanently.

The daytime drama often has actors or actresses off-canvas for a while to make room for other storylines or to push a story in a direction. B&B’s rumor mill has been buzzing that Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope will end up together in light of Steffy killing Sheila (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer).

More on that hot topic later.

In the meantime, until we hear otherwise from The Bold and the Beautiful or Mathew, we can assume Thomas will be back on the canvas at some point —perhaps May or July sweeps.

The time away also allows B&B to rapidly age Douglas into a brooding teen, which would add another layer to the Hope and Thomas relationship.

What can The Bold and the Beautiful fans expect in the aftermath of Thorpe split?

A preview video for B&B revealed that Steffy and Hope are having a heated fight. We got a glimpse of that at the end of today’s episode as Steffy, on her high horse, gloated to Hope about Thomas and Douglas leaving.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that the fallout of the Thorpe split also impacts Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). They each stand by their children, which isn’t the first time they have fought over their kids.

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Thomas leaving town opens the door for a Hope and Finn coupling. B&B fans know it’s only a matter of time before Steffy runs back to Liam (Scott Clifton), so Finn and Hope getting together is not out of the question.

Keep tuning in to find out what’s next for Hope and how long Thomas will be MIA.

Do you want Thomas to come back or stay in Paris?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.