The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon continues to spiral as worry mounts

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap focuses heavily on Deacon (Sean Kanan) and his quest to find answers.

Friday’s episode ended with Deacon reviewing Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) emails. That’s when a clue popped up.

Before Sheila “died,” she talked to Deacon about meeting someone from her past. It wasn’t heavily touched upon and seemingly slipped by without a second thought.

However, Sugar (Kimberlin Brown) was mentioned as a person she corresponded with, and many of The Young and the Restless fans will remember who Sugar was.

Coupling that exciting find with the body having 10 toes and Deacon seemingly losing his mind makes much more sense.

Here’s what to expect next week from Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon gets a visit from Lauren Fenmore

Just when viewers thought Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) headed back to Genoa City after her talks with Eric (John McCook) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), it appears she circled back to discuss Sheila with Deacon.

At Il Giardino, Lauren and Deacon come face to face. How she got there is unclear, but based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hinting that Steffy wants Deacon to stop with the Sheila nonsense, perhaps the Forrester heiress called in a favor.

It is also perfectly timed as Deacon searches for who Sugar is and her connection to Sheila. Lauren was a huge part of that storyline on The Young and the Restless, so it truly is a full circle moment and the best use of history being brought back to the present.

Deacon has everyone worried

As Deacon continues to push his theory that Sheila wasn’t the one who was cremated, everyone around him becomes worried.

Hope (Annika Noelle) becomes increasingly worried about her dad. She knows how much he loved Sheila and even showed her support when he wanted to hold the memorial for her at Il Giardino.

She isn’t the only one concerned, either. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy worry about him too. Steffy wants to move on with her life, especially since the murder of “Sheila” was closed and there was no wrongdoing on her part.

As Hope, Steffy, Liam (Scott Clifton), and Finn try to sort out what’s happening with Deacon, they have an uphill battle. He is determined to find out who was in that box at the crematorium and why the body had 10 toes.

Be sure to tune in to see how this all plays out and what Deacon will find when he searches for Sugar.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.