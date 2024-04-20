The Bold and the Beautiful Daytime Emmy nominations: Here’s who was nominated and who wasn’t

The Daytime Emmy Awards nominations were announced, and The Bold and the Beautiful smelled like roses with several nominations.

With nominations in every category except Supporting Actor, the CBS sudser will be well represented during the June ceremony.

It may seem as if viewers just watched the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, but that’s because last year’s show was delayed six months due to the actor and writers strikes that took over Hollywood.

The Bold and the Beautiful has three men in the Lead Actor category, two women in Lead Actress, and one each in Supporting Actress and Guest Performer.

Despite being a 30-minute soap, viewers are loyal and continue tuning in daily. There’s a clear divide between the Logans and Forresters, which carries over into the fan base.

Let’s take a look at who was nominated and who wasn’t.

Here’s which The Bold and the Beautiful actors were nominated

The Lead Actress category starts with nominations for Annika Noelle (Hope) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke).

Both women had great scenes, but if we had to choose one, we’d go with Annika. So much was happening, and she plowed through it, leaving no crumbs. KKL would have been more appropriately nominated in a supporting role, as it’s likely the reels submitted for this cast surrounded Eric’s (John McCook) health crisis.

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), John McCook (Eric), and Scott Clifton (Liam) were nominated in the Lead Actor category. While they all had good material, McCook is our favorite to win. We believe his biggest competitor will be The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden (Victor). But if he can get in there, McCook has a good chance at taking home the statue this year.

Jennifer Gareis (Donna) is nominated in the Supporting Actress category. She was on-screen for Eric’s entire health crisis. It had been a while since Donna was in a big storyline, and Gareis came through as believable and endearing. If it were up to us, we would switch her out with KKL and give her a Lead Actress nomination, especially since her screen partner was nominated in the Lead Actor category.

Interestingly, Ashley Jones (Bridget) was nominated in the Guest Performance category. She has been off and on with The Bold and the Beautiful but was brought back because Eric is her father. Not only did she return to Los Angeles because he was sick, but she also helped to save his life. We like Bridget and could stand to see more of her and less of some others on-screen.

Which The Bold and the Beautiful actors weren’t nominated?

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the floor. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) wasn’t nominated this year. She has cleaned up in the Lead Actress category, and not seeing her name on the list was baffling.

She likely didn’t submit a reel for consideration, and while she didn’t have much to do with Eric’s storyline, we still would have liked to see her name up there. But we are hoping she will still show up in the audience.

Another shocker for us was Kimberlin Brown (Sheila). She has been a nuisance in Los Angeles since returning, and no one plays a villain like Brown. There was so much material to work with, yet her name didn’t appear in any category.

Tanner Novlan (Finn) didn’t pop up either. He was the doctor who saved Eric alongside Bridget and had Sheila drama happening simultaneously. We are shocked his name wasn’t there, but others were.

Overall, The Bold and the Beautiful has a pretty solid list of nominees and we are pretty happy with that.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.