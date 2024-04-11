The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden shares cancer update ahead of Victor and Nikki celebration

It’s a big week for The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden on and off screen.

Eric has given an update on his cancer battle just as Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor share a milestone on screen.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Victor and Nikki are throwing a party to celebrate 40 years since their first wedding.

Although they have been married and divorced multiple times, to each other and other people, Y&R is going all out for this milestone.

If the legacy of Victor and Nikki wasn’t enough cause for celebration, Eric gave an update on his health that will make his fans very happy.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The update comes nearly one year after the actor revealed his cancer battle.

Eric spoke with Entertainment Tonight to reflect on a few hot topics surrounding the hit CBS soap. However, the actor was first asked to give an update on his health.

“My cancer diagnosis right now is on hold, as it were, and [I’m] very grateful for very good doctors and very good modern cancer treatment, which has improved enormously,” he shared with the outlet.

Eric revealed six months ago that he was cancer-free, and thankfully, that still seems to be the case. Last year, the actor revealed that high-grade cancer cells were found near his bladder.

Following his battle, Eric has encouraged others to care for their health.

“People shouldn’t be afraid of it, you know. Just go and have your cystoscopy, have your colonoscopy, have your heart checked out. Do all that, do it in time,” Eric spilled to Entertainment Tonight.

On-screen, Eric gets to relish in yet another major milestone of working on The Young and the Restless. It’s something that has been happening a lot with Eric after spending over four decades on the show.

Nikki and Victor celebrate 40 years since their first wedding on Y&R

There’s no question that Victor and Nikki are not only a soap supercouple but a legendary one at that. Like any soap couple, they have broken up and reunited so often that no one can keep track.

“I thought this anniversary was the perfect opportunity to celebrate Victor and Nikki’s icon status as a couple,” executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith told TV Insider.

The magic behind the couple comes from the chemistry between Eric and Melody, which is also being celebrated on this anniversary.

“While both Victor and Nikki have also had successful pairings with other partners, the magic that Eric and Melody share together on screen is undeniable and a huge reason for Y&R’s success,” Josh explained.

In true soap fashion, it won’t be smooth sailing for Nikki and Victor at their party. The town of Genoa City comes out in full force to the couple, but twists and turns take over the event.

One of those twists had to do with Jordan (Colleen Zenk). The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor and Nikki set a trap for Jordan that brings her out of hiding at the party.

Eric Braeden has given Y&R fans a lot to discuss with his happy health update and on-screen milestone.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.