The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope gets a surprise and Steffy is stunned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more drama on the horizon.

After weeks of the is she or isn’t she alive Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) drama, she is being nursed back to health by Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

The problems arising from this will impact nearly everyone in Los Angeles, especially Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Sugar (Kimberlin Brown) is the one who went to Steffy’s house to kill her and her children, and Sheila has convinced Finn that she fought with everything she had to stop that from happening.

Sheila’s resurrection isn’t the only issue facing the Forrester and Logan families.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope discovers Sheila is alive

As Deacon and Finn have worked to fill Sheila in on the events since her non-death, they have yet to let anyone in Los Angeles know that she is alive.

However, that all changes next week when Hope (Annika Noelle) pops by to check on her dad.

She is beside herself to learn that Sheila is alive and well with Deacon and Finn in the apartment above the restaurant.

What happens after she learns the truth is up in the air, but we think she will likely reestablish boundaries with Beth and her grandfather, as Sheila is still a threat to everyone in her eyes.

Steffy is shocked

After worrying about where Finn has been and not returning her calls, Steffy will be beside herself when he shows up with news that will rock her world.

She has come to terms with killing Sheila (actually, it was Sugar). It wasn’t easy, but it was necessary to protect herself.

Steffy talked with Liam (Scott Clifton) about how Sheila no longer has a hold on her or her husband. It’s funny how life can change in a split moment, isn’t it?

There was also talk about how her marriage was barely able to sustain Sheila, and it could have hit a breaking point if she hadn’t died. Surprise, she’s alive, and the Sinn relationship is likely on the line.

Finn will return to Steffy and inform her that Sheila is alive. He uses the word “mom,” which will alarm the Forrester heiress.

How will Steffy react to Finn’s news? Is this the beginning of the end for the couple?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.