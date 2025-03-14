Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope is blindsided and Luna turns to Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease more of the same for the CBS soap.

With Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) pardon, she will be front and center for weeks to come.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are already experiencing difficulties that could put them over the edge.

Meanwhile, the rest of Los Angeles will reel from the news about Luna’s freedom and paternity.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) have talked about Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), so expect them to be a part of the storyline moving forward.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope learns about Carter’s move

Carter (Victor Saint-Lawrence) handed Forrester back to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook), and he will have to tell Hope (Annika Noelle).

We expect an outburst when she learns that he got rid of the LLC papers and they are no longer in charge.

She has worked hard to push out Steffy and the Forresters, working with Carter to take control. With that gone, things between the couple man crumble.

Meanwhile, when Steffy learns what Eric and Ridge agreed to with Carter, she will be upset. She doesn’t want Hope to be a part of Forrester, and Hope For the Future can stay gone as far as she’s concerned.

With everything going on in her personal life, this is another thing for Steffy to worry about.

Luna turns to Sheila

In a move everyone saw coming, Luna will turn to Sheila when she has nowhere else to go.

Everything changes when Luna arrives at Il Giardino and reveals she is Sheila’s granddaughter.

Despite killing two incredibly important men to Deacon, Sheila is ready to welcome her granddaughter with open arms. She has been waiting for a relationship with Finn and Hayes, but Steffy has blocked that. Luna is an adult and can make decisions for herself.

This will turn things upside down, leaving everyone to worry about what the two women could get into. With Steffy standing in their way, she could quickly become a target again. Both women are dangerous, and the potential for chaos is enormous with the same people in their way.

How will Deacon feel when Sheila brings up Luna? Will Finn attempt a relationship with his daughter despite Steffy’s warnings?

Be sure to tune in all next week to find out the answers to those questions and more.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.