Bold and the Beautiful’s Annika Noelle engaged

Love is in the air for The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle.

She plays Hope Logan on the hit CBS soap, and while her character on the show may not be lucky in love, Annika doesn’t have that issue.

Earlier this week, news broke that her boyfriend-turned-fiance, John Patrick Amedori, popped the question.

For the most part, Annika keeps her life private. She doesn’t share much on social media; when she does, it is modeling shots or things she enjoys.

The proposal was romantic and perfect, according to the soap star.

To share their big news, the newly engaged couple talked to PEOPLE about last month’s special moment.

Annika Noelle is engaged to John Patrick Amedori

The Bold and the Beautiful star and the actor/musician gave the publication the exclusive on their engagement.

Annika Noelle couldn’t wait to gush about her fiance, John Patrick Amedori.

She said, “He planned an entire day full of activities that reflected the journey of our relationship thus far. From the experiences, to the food, to the music, it was incredibly thoughtful and personal to us.”

John Patrick took the time to mention how much he loves Annika, saying, “I fall more and more in love every day. It really is wild how quickly life can change for the better when you meet your person.”

They each got a ring, and Annika’s was given to be able to custom-make future bands. She also gave him something on their special day, leaving both with special memories.

Annika Noelle is different than Hope Logan

Despite playing Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, Annika Noelle isn’t hopping from man to man.

The character is currently having a fling with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and attempting to push him to take over Forrester.

Things with Hope have seemingly gone wrong, but Annika is enjoying what has been brought into her life and is looking forward to planning a wedding.

Her Bold and Beautiful co-stars will likely be a part of her big day, should she choose to have a big wedding. She remains close to some of them, having been on the show since 2018, when she took over for Kim Matula.

It’s exciting news for Annika Noelle and John Patrick Amendori. The couple appears to be over the moon with one another, proving they are a match made in heaven.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.