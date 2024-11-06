The Bold and the Beautiful’s Lawrence Saint-Victor sets record straight on love scenes

The Bold and the Beautiful has thrust Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) into the spotlight over the last few months.

He has been a trusted member of Forrester Creations for over a decade but has had little luck in love.

When he debuted on Bold in 2013, he was paired with Maya (Karla Mosely). Since then, there have been many women and failed engagements over the last few years.

From the Buckingham girls to Quinn (Rena Sofer), Carter’s choices haven’t been sound.

And that appears to be the same thing happening with Hope (Annika Noelle), as Carter’s personality seemingly changed overnight.

However, that doesn’t mean Lawrence writes these storylines solely to be paired with the actresses.

Lawrence Saint-Victor addresses The Bold and the Beautiful love scenes

X (formerly Twitter) has been active with the current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful.

For years, the battle between the Logans and the Forresters has been the center of the half-hour CBS soap.

Someone got under Lawrence Saint-Victor’s skin when they insinuated that his role as a writer on the show was being used to write himself into the love scenes to kiss the various actresses on the show.

Lawrence took to X to respond, writing, “Here’s some context about my response to a “fan” yesterday. I was accused of using the power they think I have as a writer to write myself into love scenes so I can kiss all the actresses. That’s an insulting statement, and I wish not to be tagged in comments like those.”

Pic credit: @lsaintvictor/X

Carter and Hope storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful

The storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful, where Carter becomes Hope’s savior, seemingly came out of left field.

Initially, he maintained that Hope For the Future’s numbers were declining and that the line wasn’t making Forrester Creations money.

However, things seemingly flipped. Carter expressed interest in Hope, and while she was initially hesitant, her interest grew when he began to back her as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continued to say HFTF was losing money.

Carter plans to ensure the Logans get the props they deserve despite Steffy firing Hope from Forrester. He was the one who picked her up after she was escorted out of the building.

As November sweeps continue to play out, we suspect that things will get more intense between Carter and the Forresters because of his current infatuation with Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.