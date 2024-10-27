The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope is confronted, Ivy and Electra present their case, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the claws come out at Forrester.

It’s been much of the same over the last few weeks following the anti-climatic Taylor (Rebecca Budig) health crisis.

With November sweeps beginning on cliffhanger Friday this week, things will pick up the pace.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) versus Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t new, but their feud goes up a notch this week.

Things at Forrester are about to change, and not everyone will be on board.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy lays into Hope

Steffy is hot when she learns that Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) push to keep Hope For the Future is because of his involvement with Hope.

The feud between the two women only escalates as Steffy remains upset about Hope making a pass at Finn (Tanner Novlan) and throws herself around to get her way.

Hope is caught by surprise as Steffy lays into her about what’s happening with Carter.

And speaking of Carter, he’s at Il Giardino talking to Deacon (Sean Kanan) about his visions for Forrester Creations and Hope. He wants to prop up Hope and make her line one of the stars of the fashion house.

However, on Friday’s show, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walked in on Hope and Carter, who are getting hot and heavy. We can only imagine what she will have to say to her daughter, who has just bounced back and forth with men over the last several months.

Ivy and Electra get to stay?

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video seems to imply that Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) will be hired at Forrester Creations.

Their idea seemed to bode well with Eric (John McCook), which could be beneficial for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy to be swayed.

Adding more Foresters to the fashion house only enhances its family-run credibility. However, Steffy isn’t keen on Ivy after their battle over Liam (Scott Clifton), who already shared a kiss with him when she was in town earlier this year.

Electra is being set to be paired with Will (Crew Morrow), and it seems they will be the next younger couple the show puts at the forefront. He couldn’t stop thinking about her, and she was flustered when they bumped into each other.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.