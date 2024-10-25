The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy confronts Hope and Ivy and Electra make Los Angeles home

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that things are changing at Forrester Creations.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) proposed plenty of changes to the company, with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Eric (John McCook) all present.

Viewers should expect the unexpected, with November sweeps kicking off on Friday’s cliffhanger.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walked in on Carter and Hope (Annika Noelle), and now she knows why he’s been championing her daughter.

Meanwhile, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) appear to be sticking around, so expect more from them.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy approaches Hope

It isn’t lost on Steffy that Carter seemingly switched sides after wanting Hope For the Future to be pulled.

He initially supported pulling back, but he is doing everything possible to keep the line going and expand the company.

When Steffy confronts Hope, expect things to get nasty. She isn’t backing down on her distaste for the blonde after she attempted to seduce Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Expect plenty of opinions once news spreads that something is going on between Carter and Hope.

Eric wants to welcome Ivy and Electra

Adding two new Forresters to the fashion house will only add more happiness for Eric.

He is delighted that his niece and grand-niece are interested in reviving the jewelry line and will push to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Will (Crew Morrow) continues to think about Electra. Their encounter has weighed heavily on his mind, and it seems they will be the next younger generation couple The Bold and the Beautiful will focus on.

With Ivy back in town, Liam (Scott Clifton) will find three of his lady loves under the same roof. He wants Hope back, but could he have fun with Ivy again?

Carter talks to Deacon

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Carter find time to discuss what’s happening at Forrester.

Deacon is happy that Carter went to bat for his daughter, and Carter assures him that he has big plans for the future at Forrester. Hope will be a part of his long-term vision, which seems to bode well.

Perhaps things will change when Deacon discovers that Carter is interested in furthering a romantic relationship with his daughter.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama heading into November sweeps is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.