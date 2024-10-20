Who is Electra Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Get ready, RJ (Joshua Hoffman); another young adult Forrester is headed to Los Angeles.

That’s right. Ahead of November sweeps, The Bold and the Beautiful is introducing a new Forrester into the mix.

Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) will accompany her aunt, Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer), as they appear at Forrester Creations.

We believe that Electra will be the new Luna (Lisa Yamada) and will revive the struggling young adult scene.

Sparks will fly, complicating matters as more than one eligible man will be interested in the young intern.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Electra and the actress playing her on The Bold and the Beautiful.

How is Electra connected to the Forresters?

As mentioned above, Electra is Ivy’s niece.

That means she stems from the John Forrester (Fred Willard) line. John is Eric’s (John McCook) brother, making Electra his grandniece.

There is no blood relation to her regarding RJ or Zende (Delon de Metz), as they don’t have Forrester blood running through their veins. However, they are treated no differently. To Eric, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is his son, and Zende’s adoption doesn’t change anything.

Presumably, Electra will be working at Forrester. She will likely be an intern based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week.

We know there will be a connection between Electra and Will (Crew Morrow). They bump into each other at Forrester (literally), and their connection is instant.

Will told Bill (Don Diamont) that he wanted to intern because of the girls, and it seems he may have found the one who was worth it. We bet Dollar Bill won’t be thrilled it is a Forrester lady, though.

Who is Laneya Grace?

Laneya Grace is a daytime TV newbie who has been in the business modeling for a while.

She was in a music video for Avicii and did commercial work for Old Navy.

Laneya is just 20, which makes her the perfect age to enter the young adult scene on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actress has been active on Instagram, often sharing fun shots from modeling shoots, selfies, and other fun activities she has done.

Her debut will be Tuesday, October 22, but expect to see more of her as November sweeps kick off the following week. Laneya isn’t doing a short stint, as Electra will be around for a while based on whether things appear to be headed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.