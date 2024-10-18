The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sparks fly as a new Forrester hits town

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap tease relationships are front and center.

We are just one week from November sweeps, and the writers are preparing everything for a spectacular month.

Relationships are blossoming as others are being put back together.

New faces will pop up next week as more members of the Forrester family visit Los Angeles, setting the stage for the young adult scene to be back on screen.

Things will go awry with Hope (Annika Noelle), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and their moms being front and center.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Relationships form

Friday’s cliffhanger episode left viewers wondering whether Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will do the deed.

He is a one-woman man, which Hope has been wanting. However, she wasn’t too quick to jump into bed. Something tells us this may be a slow burn.

Liam (Scott Clifton) opened up about wanting to try again with Hope and put their family back together. However, a surprise is coming that may change his mind.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Will (Crew Morrow) may be thankful for his choice to intern at Forrester. He told Bill (Don Diamont) he wanted to be there for the women, which seems like a perfectly timed move.

Ivy and Electra Forrester arrive

It was announced weeks ago that Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) would arrive in Los Angeles.

The last time Ivy was in town for a quick minute, she and Liam shared a kiss. This could complicate things for him as he just told Hope he wanted to reconcile with her. However, he was enticed by their connection, and depending on how long Ivy sticks around, it could be another romance for November sweeps.

Meanwhile, Electra will garner the attention of Liam’s brother. Spoilers tease the two bump into each other, leading to an immediate connection. Will has been interested in pursuing beautiful women, and Electra is right up his alley.

This puts the young adult scene back into action, but we must wonder whether any other men will also be interested in Electra.

Keep an eye out for mischief coming, especially with November sweeps on the horizon.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.