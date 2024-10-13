The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke confronts Taylor and Steffy walks in on Hope and Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that confrontations and interruptions are the name of the game.

Things between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are beginning to heat up.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) were working on reuniting Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

Meanwhile, Brooke should have known better than to spy on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), but she did it anyway.

As the writers gear up for sweeps month, things should pick up with the storylines in play.

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episodes.

Brooke confronts Taylor

In Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke was seen peeking through the windows at Steffy’s house.

It’s where Ridge went to meet Taylor (Rebecca Budig) after rushing out of the office following her call.

Steffy was all too happy to tease Brooke about her parents’ connection, which likely gave the blonde the push she needed to check up on Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video highlights the confrontation between Brooke and Taylor.

Things get heated when Brooke confronts Taylor for being in Ridge’s lap. Taylor insists Brooke doesn’t know the whole story (which she doesn’t), but she isn’t buying it.

We are back to the Taylor/Brooke/Ridge triangle — again.

Steffy interrupts Carter and Hope’s moment

Another part of The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Hope and Carter continuing the moment they were sharing on Friday.

She is intrigued by him, and after their first kiss, there is a spark. Hope wants to see what more there is, but they are interrupted by Steffy, who demands to know what she walked in on.

Carter takes up for Hope, breaking up the confrontation between the two women.

This pairing wasn’t what anyone saw coming, especially since she had just kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan). Steffy is still angry and taking everything out on Hope.

Spoilers tease that Liam will continue to try to win Hope back, but she is interested in moving forward with Carter. He is ready to go to bat for Hope with Ridge and Steffy when it comes to Hope for the Future.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the confrontations and interruptions are missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.