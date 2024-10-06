The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope’s popularity and more Tridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that relationships are the focus.

November sweeps are rolling in, and the writers are setting the stage for what should be a gripping month of storylines filled with twists and turns.

However, this seems to be more of the same for some people in Los Angeles.

Just when viewers believed Taylor (Rebecca Budig) was dying from heart failure, we learned she was experiencing Broken heart syndrome. This was the first clue that another Bridge/Tridge storyline was happening.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) went from no one interested in pursuing a relationship with her to two men seemingly hoping to begin (or rekindle) a romance.

Here’s what you can expect on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Hope has two suitors

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have been prepping viewers for a Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope fling, at the very least.

They have flirted, and it seems they both feel a pull toward one another.

However, there could be a roadblock in the way.

Liam (Scott Clifton) was at Forrester when Friday’s show ended last week, and it seems Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wasn’t the only person he came to see.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases Liam, admitting he misses his ex-wife. Could another Lope pairing be in the works?

Hope and Carter could be a fun couple, but are the writers just using it as a decoy while they plan a Lope reunion?

Taylor and Ridge?

After Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) learns about what is happening to Taylor, he goes the extra mile.

The preview video shows him telling his ex-wife he has something for her while she beams lovingly at him.

She is dealing with Broken heart syndrome because of their last attempt at reuniting, crashing and burning. Taylor believes that Ridge is her person, and losing him to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) repeatedly has set something off inside her, causing chaos in her body.

Just when viewers thought November sweeps would bring Taylor’s death, it seems another love triangle starring Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor is in the works.

However, Brooke and Bill (Don Diamont) spent time together recently, and their love for one another could also be explored. Katie (Heather Tom) turned him down, and Brooke is his go-to person when he is vulnerable.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.