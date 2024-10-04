The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam makes a confession, Ridge worries, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap tease it is all about relationships in Los Angeles.

New relationships may form while old romances and feelings are creeping back up.

Just when everyone thought Taylor (Rebecca Budig) was dying from heart failure, Grace (Cassandra Creech) diagnosed her with broken heart syndrome.

There have also been unexpected scenes between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle), leading to speculation they are the next couple the writers are testing for a pairing.

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) turning Bill (Don Diamont) down has led to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill being in each other’s orbits again. The two have a connection, which could spell trouble.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope’s complicated love life

After the scenes between Hope and Carter this week, the writing was on the wall for the potential pairing.

Next week, the two will be in close quarters, and it could lead to the exploration of their sexual chemistry.

She has always wanted to be the only woman for a man, and Carter is the perfect fit. He isn’t a bed hopper, and no one else could catch his eye.

However, it may not go down the way he hopes.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam (Scott Clifton) reveals he misses Hope. She is likely stunned to hear him tell her that, mainly because he has been so preoccupied with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) since their split.

Liam is also surprised to see his little brother, Will (Crew Morrow), at Forrester Creations. This could open a can of worms, especially since Spencer Publications means so much to their father.

Another shot at Tridge?

Ridge is sympathetic to Taylor’s situation. He may also feel guilt for how things went down, making her heartbroken over his choice to reconcile with Brooke.

Next week, Ridge has a surprise for Taylor. As the former couple spends more time together, we anticipate old feelings becoming new again.

His desire to save her after she fainted was apparent, and now that he is the only one who knows what’s happening with her, it may be the one thing that pushes them together.

Steffy would love nothing more than to see her parents reunite, and she may get her wish.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.