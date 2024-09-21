During a Friday cliffhanger, the Bold and the Beautiful writers dropped a bombshell about Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Bringing Taylor back to Los Angeles was a choice, especially with a recast as many adored Krista Allen in the role.

However, now that the reason behind her return has been revealed, even more questions are being asked.

Taylor revealed to Li (Naomi Matsuda) that she was experiencing heart failure and dying.

The reason behind the conversation hasn’t been revealed, but we believe it’s because she wants Li to ensure Finn (Tanner Novlan) takes care of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the kids when she is gone.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, is Taylor dying on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Will Taylor die on The Bold and the Beautiful during November sweeps?

The bombshell behind Taylor’s return has viewers’ heads spinning.

It’s unclear how long this storyline will play out because Rebecca Budig and her signed contract have not been commented on.

Once we learn more, a better assessment can be done.

However, having the legacy character die during November sweeps could skyrocket viewership. Unfortunately, the writers are likely killing her, especially since neither Hunter Tylor nor Krista Allen are the actresses in the role.

Spoilers teased that Li presented the scenario to Finn at the hospital, but it didn’t appear that she informed him that the patient she was talking about was Taylor.

Could there be a way to save Taylor?

Could Taylor cheat death?

In the soap world, anything is possible.

Taylor revealed she was diagnosed with heart failure in Europe, but if Li can treat her, could there be a way around the loss of her?

A heart transplant would be an exciting storyline, especially since Li and Finn haven’t done much in the hospital besides the Eric (John McCook) storyline.

Who could die and donate their heart to save Taylor? There are several possibilities, but nothing jumps out from spoilers as a solid lead.

November sweeps are made to be shocking and filled with drama, and how else could The Bold and the Beautiful do it if there wasn’t a heavy-hitting storyline?

There were already two murders recently, with the death of Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers). Another one could be a little over the top, with just a few months between them.

What happens to Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful remains to be seen, but we suspect it will be a storyline that has viewers invested.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of Taylor’s journey is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.