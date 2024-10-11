The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke’s fed up, Steffy’s truth bomb, and a new Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same.

November sweeps are almost here, but Bold hasn’t been giving fans much lately.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) dying of heart failure turned into the same old same old on the daytime drama.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was caught in the middle of Taylor and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), like so many times before.

This week ended with Brooke getting the wrong impression about Tridge; that will be front and center next week.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s also a new face in town ready to shake things up for the young men at Forrester Creations.

Brooke has had enough

Brooke jumps to conclusions after seeing Taylor and Ridge looking so close at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. In true Brooke fashion, she makes a beeline to confront Taylor and put her in her place.

Brooke also has some words for Ridge, as things seem all too familiar.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) becomes a shoulder for Brooke to lean on. Although Brooke seeks him out under the premise of talking about Hope (Annika Noelle), things soon become about Brooke.

Meanwhile, Ridge gets a lecture from Eric (John McCook) regarding his feelings for Taylor. Speaking of Taylor, she finally comes clean with Steffy about her Broken Heart Syndrome and the fallout will send Steffy into a frenzy.

Hope in demand

Even though Hope turned him down, Liam (Scott Clifton) suddenly can’t seem to quit Hope. Liam creates an emotional video to highlight all of Hope’s accomplishments.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has also set his sights on Hope. They share a kiss that gets interrupted by Steffy, of all people.

When this leads to another Steffy and Hope blow-up, Carter breaks things up, putting his feelings for Hope on display. Later, Carter’s crush is further revealed thanks to him pitching his new idea to save Hope for the Future to Steffy, Ridge, Eric, and Brooke.

More B&B news

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) arrives on the scene. The new character is the great-niece of Eric’s brother John (Fred Willard) and niece of Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer), who also will be back in town soon.

Will (Crew Morrow) catches Electra’s eye from the jump. Electra is the distraction Will needs after telling Bill (Don Diamont) that he chose working at Forrester Creations over Spencer Publications.

Be sure to tune in daily to see what happens when Brooke loses it, and Electra makes her mark on the CBS show.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.