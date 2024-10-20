The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope gets support and Will meets Electra

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that two more Forresters shake things up in Los Angeles.

After weeks of waiting, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) arrive at Forrester Creations.

The heat gets turned up with things already shaky in the romance department.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is the center of attention between Liam (Scott Clifton) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) still isn’t feeling great about Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and may have reason to worry.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Electra and Will see sparks

After Will (Crew Morrow) recently spoke to Bill (Don Diamont) about the girls at Forrester and his reason for interning there, he has a similar conversation with Brooke and Hope this week.

They are excited to have him on board, and Katie (Heather Tom) is over the moon to have her son work with her.

When Will bumps into Electra, sparks fly. The two have an instant connection, which could shake things up for the young adult scene.

We suspect Electra will take the place Luna (Lisa Yamada) had before she went off the deep end.

Stay tuned to see if these two will couple up and get into a bit of trouble.

Hope and Carter

Carter has been championing Hope, and Brooke appreciates his help saving and attracting more attention to Hope for the Future.

Little does she know Hope and Carter have crossed the friendship line into romantic territory. Brooke has worried about Hope’s choices since her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), which may cause her more concern.

Friday’s cliffhanger teased Hope stopping things before they went too far, but The Bold and the Beautiful preview teases what happens next.

As for Liam, it seems he may no longer be an issue for Hope. She doesn’t seem to want to rekindle things with her ex, and who could blame her after she’s declared she wants a man who wants only her?

When Ivy was in Los Angeles last time, she and Liam shared a kiss at Il Giardino. We don’t know quite how long she will be in town, but a rekindling could happen between Ivy and Liam.

With November sweeps on the way, be sure to tune in all week to see what the writers have in store for the Forresters and Logans.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.