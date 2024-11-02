Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The fallout of Steffy firing Hope has tempers flaring

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that things between the Logans and Forresters heat up.

November sweeps have arrived, and it will be a month filled with drama.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) have been back and forth for years, but since Hope made a pass at Finn (Tanner Novlan), things between her and the Forrester COO have been more than tense.

Much of the last several weeks have been focused on things at Forrester, and we expect that will remain the same moving forward.

However, the spoilers for next week’s episodes tease things intensify.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke confronts Ridge

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) come face to face following Steffy firing Hope.

It had been a long time coming, and Steffy’s satisfaction at getting rid of Hope was evident on her face.

However, Ridge has to deal with Brooke and determine if their relationship can withstand their daughters’ hatred for one another. It may be time to accept that things will not work between them with the constant chaos their daughters bring to their lives.

Brooke takes things to Eric (John McCook), and he tries to intervene with Steffy, but that doesn’t work. She is hellbent on ensuring Hope never steps back into Forrester ever again.

Meanwhile, Zende (Delon de Metz) takes issue with how things were handled, leaving the Hope For the Future team in limbo.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) devises a plan that will shake things up for Forrester. We suspect he plans to make Steffy pay for what happened between her and Hope.

The romance heats up between Hope and Carter, turning fury into passion.

Poppy and Luna pop up

Something happening must allow Luna (Lisa Yamada) to be back on screen as Poppy (Romy Park) pays her daughter a visit.

Could The Bold and the Beautiful writers consider a release for Luna or something else, giving her another storyline? She has been off-screen for months, and bringing her and Poppy back means something major is in the works.

Bill (Don Diamont) receives a letter from Luna. It will have him thinking about his choices and what he sacrificed so that Poppy could be set free at the cost of her daughter’s freedom.

Look for Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) scenes next week, too.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.