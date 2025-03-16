Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter blindsides Hope and Sheila’s granddaughter

The Bold and the Beautiful is packing in plenty of action in a short week.

March Madness will preempt the CBS soap, but that doesn’t mean the drama is interrupted.

Instead, expect big reactions and happy reunions.

News about Forrester being returned to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) will spread. While the family is happy, Hope (Annika Noelle) won’t react similarly.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) pardon has granted her a new lease on life, but without a place to stay. However, she will know exactly where to go.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Carter blindsides Hope

As the Forresters celebrate the return of the fashion house, the same can’t be said when Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells Hope the news.

She is blindsided by his decision to hand the company back over. When Hope says they are still in charge because Carter’s name is still on the LLC, she won’t get the answer she wants.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn’t happy about the terms hr dad and grandfather agreed to with Carter. She wants Hope out of Forrester completely after her role in the takeover.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview highlights the tension that’s to come between Steffy and Hope. Another round of Forrester versus Logan is brewing.

Luna turns to Sheila

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is all about her family, even if they aren’t all about her.

She has been forbidden from having a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes because of Steffy, though she hasn’t given up hope. Sheila recently visited Finn at the hospital, and he engaged despite his hesitation.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Luna drops by Il Giardino to tell Sheila she is her granddaughter. With no options and no place to stay, she is banking on her help.

Not only will Sheila be excited to learn that Luna is her granddaughter, but she will also plant one right on her lips. She is Finn’s daughter and an adult, which means no one can stop their relationship from blossoming into a grandmother/granddaughter dynamic (and crazy!) duo.

It’s unclear how Deacon (Sean Kanan) will react to the news that the woman who killed two of his closest friends is Sheila’s granddaughter, but we suspect it won’t go over well — at least not at the beginning.

Be sure to tune in to see how everything plays out during the shortened week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.