Zied Hakimi ignores social distancing, 90 Day Fiance star shows off his ‘new Tunisian friends’

90 Day Fiance star Zied Hakimi seems to finally be settling into life in America. After making the quick move from Tunisia to America when his K-1 visa application was approved, Zied’s transition wasn’t an easy one.

In the current season of 90 Day Fiance, fans are watching as Zied and his fiancee, Rebecca Parrott, begin to build their life together in Georgia.

And things don’t seem to be too bad for Zied, as he recently shared a few pictures of himself and his new friends on Instagram. They were having such a good time that they appear to have forgotten the social distancing guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Zied has made ‘new Tunisian friends’ in America

Zied recently took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself with his new buddies as they enjoy some drinks outside.

He captioned the post, “My new tunisian friends.” The caption also included flower, black heart, and smiley face emojis.

The pictures feature two other men posing with Zied, followed by more artsy snaps of Zied alone with the sun setting behind him.

Zied’s struggled to transition to American life

The K-1 visa process can be tricky for 90 Day Fiance cast members to navigate at the best of times. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made it more of a challenge to get loved ones into America.

And Rebecca and Zied’s journey has been no exception.

In fact, Zied’s K-1 visa application was approved just days before the country went into lockdown and wouldn’t be accepting international flights, meaning that he and Rebecca had to scramble to get him to America as quickly as possible.

They were able to get Zied on a flight, and shortly after, the couple was forced whether the pandemic. Unfortunately, Rebecca’s job as a general manager for a restaurant meant that Zied spent plenty of time alone during the lockdown. And, according to Rebecca, it was a “struggle” for him.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Rebecca shared how difficult it had been for Zied.

“He basically said, ‘This is not what I thought it was going to be,’ and he was very unhappy,” she said. “He missed his family, and it was really hard. It was a struggle.”

Knowing that Zied had such a tough time when he first moved to America, it’s nice to see that he’s made some friends that will hopefully understand the culture he comes from and make him feel more at home in America.

