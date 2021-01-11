90 Day Fiance: Tiffany and Micah meet Zied but Rebecca’s daughter still isn’t sold on mom’s fiance

It’s been a long time coming, but Zied Hakimi has finally landed in America to begin his 90-day journey with Rebecca Parrott on 90 Day Fiance.

The couple, who was first featured in Season 3 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days signed up to continue their story on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance.

And, although the couple wasn’t sure when Zied would finally receive his visa, or if it would even be approved, they happily reunited in a recent episode.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Zied arrives in America and Tiffany isn’t sure what she thinks of him

In the episode, Rebecca waits anxiously for Zied to touch down in America. She brought her daughter, Tiffany and her partner Micah, along for the ride.

After the couple excitedly embraces, Rebecca said, “I’m so happy you’re here baby.”

“Yeah, I miss you so much. I am so happy because I am with you now,” he responded.

Zied was then introduced to Tiffany and Micah. And, while Tiffany embraced Zied with a hug, Micah seemed a little more standoffish.

After their introductions, Tiffany says, “I mean, Zied’s pretty much exactly what we pictured. But he does just seem very nonchalant. He’s just like, ‘Yeah, okay. Yeah, okay.’ I don’t know, like, I can’t really explain it.”

“Yeah,” Micah says in agreement, “You thought he would be a lot more enthusiastic once he got here.”

“Yeah, it’s kinda like…it’s weird,” Tiffany said.

Zied’s adjustment to America has been tough because of the quarantine

Zied’s arrival in America may have been exciting for the couple as he first came off the plane, but they probably weren’t expecting lockdown to hit so quickly upon his arrival.

Rebecca has been transparent about how difficult it has been for Zied to adjust to life in America, especially since she’s working as a fast-food manager and he has no family or friends in the country.

It’s taken quite a toll on him according to Rebecca.

“He basically said, ‘This is not what I thought it was going to be,’ and he was very unhappy,” Rebecca told Us Weekly. “He missed his family, and it was really hard. It was a struggle.”

Rebecca also shared that Zied’s inexperience with relationships has also contributed to his difficulty in adjusting.

“He’s never been married before. He’s never been in a long-term relationship before. He’s never been to another country before,” she admitted.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.