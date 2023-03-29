Zach blames The Bachelor editing after fans show confusion over his timeline of picking Kaity

Zach Shallcross is clearing some things up about his finale episode of The Bachelor.

When it came to the timeline of when his final dates occurred on the show, some fans showed confusion over when Zach decided Kaity was going to be his final pick.

During the March 27 live finale event, Zach was seen having his “last chance” date with contestant Kaity Biggar before having his last outing with Gabi Elnicki.

Zach told Gabi during their breakup that he didn’t know who he was choosing until the night before the proposal, but also told Kaity that he knew she was “the one” the moment she walked up for that last date — leaving viewers to think Zach lied to one of the women.

While Zach, 26, has owned up to the mistakes he made as the Bachelor, he cleared up the fact that he did not, in fact, mislead Gabi.

Zach said that the show edited his dates out of order, so in reality, he had his date with Gabi first and then his date with Kaity the next day — where he decided he would propose to her.

Zach Shallcross clarifies The Bachelor timeline after fans show concern

“That’s the beauty of reality TV and editing. I’m not gonna lie about it. I didn’t know when I left the last chance [date] with Gabi. I truly didn’t know,” Zach revealed on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast as he sat down with his fiancee Kaity.

“And it was the moment I saw Kaity after [my date with Gabi]. I was like, ‘This is my wife. There’s not a doubt in my mind.'”

Season 27 viewers had definitely shown concern over the timeline of Zach’s decision as the episode aired, with many taking to social media to show their confusion.

Did he or did he not just tell Gabi that he didn’t know who he wanted???? And then just said “I just knew but couldn’t say anything” be so fucking forreal rn #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/aUJfxZPuVK — Sav (@SavantaClaus) March 28, 2023

“So Zach said he knew during his date with Kaity, which was before his date with Gabi but also told Gabi he didn’t know until the night before the proposal;? For a guy that prides himself on being honest he’s quite the liar,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

So Zach said he knew during his date with Kaity, which was before his date with Gabi but also told Gabi he didn’t know until the night before the proposal? For a guy that prides himself on being honest he’s quite the liar. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/j2aSkHM4nH — Becky Grassl (@bgrassl15) March 28, 2023

Other viewers reiterated Zach’s words, emphasizing how out of order they seemed as the finale episode played out.

Gabi’s reaction to the breakup also didn’t make things easier, as she was visibly heartbroken over seemingly being led on until the very last possible moment.

Fans have also shown a growing amount of support for the runner-up, saying she deserves better than being “strung along” by Zach.

Kaity Biggar shows support for Gabi Elnicki ahead of the finale

While the reality dating franchise is all about finding love, many lasting friendships between the contestants often bloom throughout the process as well.

This season, fans saw Gabi and Kaity become great friends, especially through hilarious behind-the-scenes moments that were aired at the end of a few episodes.

As both headed into the finale of the season, Gabi was faced with a bit of online backlash from Bachelor Nation after Zach came clean about the two being intimate in the Fantasy Suite following his vow to keep the week “sex free.”

Amid the negativity, Kaity took to Instagram to show support for her friend, saying she was “beyond grateful” for their friendship.

The feeling was clearly mutual, as Gabi commented back, “Love you so much my Kaity girl! Forever grateful for our friendship and that you are in my life. A true forever friend.”

Zach’s top two ladies also formed a strong bond with fellow contestant Charity Lawson, who will lead her own season of The Bachelorette later this year.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.