The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki claps back at critics after receiving hate during Fantasy Suites

Gabi Elnicki is standing her ground after Monday night’s Fantasy Suite episode.

The current frontrunner on Zach’s season of The Bachelor solidified herself a spot in the finale during the March 20 episode, however, things have been a bit shaky for the contestant since the airing.

Zach was intimate with Gabi during their overnight date despite vowing to his own “no sex” rule at the start of the week.

After Gabi found out that she was the only one Zach broke his rule with, she was visibly uncomfortable about the situation, even saying she felt as if she had a scarlet “A” on her chest.

Some fans clearly had their thoughts on Gabi’s relations with Zach in the Fantasy Suite, which they made sure to include in comments on her most recent Instagram post.

Gabi’s most recent share, which she uploaded over the weekend, showed her posing with a cowboy hat. Since it was the last thing she posted before Monday night’s episode, critics took to its comment section to share negativity about her actions on the show.

One observative critic commented on the post to point out that Gabi had deleted the hate comments she had received. In return, she made sure to tell her followers that she was not going to let the online trolls bash her on her own page.

“yes i am, because I don’t need negativity and hate on my page,” Gabi said about deleting the comments.

She continued, “It’s so unnecessary and unkind. There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don’t like me.”

Amongst receiving hate for what happened in the Fantasy Suite between her and Zach, many fans have also made sure to flood her comments section with love to override any hate.

Some followers praised Gabi for staying true to herself, while others made a PSA to tell others that there is “no need to be negative.”

While fans may have differing opinions on Gabi at the moment, it’s clear many were shocked that she and Zach were intimate during their overnight date in the first place.

Monday night’s episode, which took place in Thailand, had one major twist that not many viewers saw coming.

While teasers for the airing had Bachelor Nation thinking Zach broke his “no sex” rule with Ariel, it was Gabi who he was intimate with in the Fantasy Suite.

It was definitely a shock, with one fan even sharing a poll taken before the episode aired that showed 0% of viewers expecting Gabi to be the one to break Zach’s rule.

Heading into next week’s finale episode, both Gabi and Kaity will meet Zach’s family as he decides which woman to possibly propose to.

However, with Gabi feeling so insecure at the end of the Fantasy Suite episode, a discussion will most likely have to be had before the two progress any further.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.