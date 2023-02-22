Who is The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki? Everything we know about the Season 27 frontrunner

From forcing Zach to chug maple syrup to wetting her pants on national television — Gabi Elnicki has surely made her splash this season as one of the leading contenders.

Gabi, one of the remaining contestants on the current season of The Bachelor, scored her first one-on-one with lead Zach Shallcross during Week 5.

As the cast headed to London, Gabi was given the royal treatment on her date with the leading man as the two curated their own perfume scent, and Gabi was taken on a luxurious shopping spree.

While the day portion of their date was nothing short of delightful, the two were able to have a more intimate conversation as they headed off to their romantic dinner in true Bachelor fashion.

Zach clearly showed that he was into Gabi, and judging by the upcoming trailers for the rest of the season, it seems as if she could potentially stick around until the very end.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, who exactly is the new frontrunner?

Here’s what we know about The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki

Gabi, whose full name is Gabriella, originally hails from Pittsford, Vermont.

The 25-year-old currently lives in the Houston area, which is another bonus for the hopeful, as Zach currently has his roots planted in Austin.

Gabi previously graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2019, receiving her Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Gabi was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority during her time at school.

According to Gabi’s LinkedIn, she is now a senior account executive at Calculated Hire, a recruiting company also located in Houston, Texas. Her profile also reveals that she has been working for the company since 2019, initially starting as a recruiter and making her way to account executive in 2022.

Prior to her current company, Gabi was a marketing intern for Skybridge Tactical, which is located in Tampa, Florida.

What is Gabi looking for in a potential partner?

According to Gabi’s ABC bio, Gabi is now “ready to find the one!”

Looking up to her parents as the blueprint for a successful relationship, Gabi said that she “wants an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first.”

Along with finding “the one,” Gabi’s bio also reveals that she is hopeful to open her own Pilates studio someday.

Gabi is described as being someone who is adventurous, loyal, driven, and ready for marriage — even having her dream venue in Italy already picked out.

It’s no surprise to see that Gabi would want a destination wedding, as the contestant often uploads her many travel experiences on her Instagram page, which is found under the handle @sprinkling_sunshine.

Her page also boasts that she is “Spicier than your average buffalo wing,” which fans may see come to fruition further down the road this season.

While we’re only a month into the new season, it seems as if Gabi is now on her way to being one of Zach’s top ladies as he continues his journey to find his future wife.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.