Charity Lawson is announced as the new Bachelorette for Season 20

Her charity awaits!

On last night’s Women Tell All episode, ABC announced Charity Lawson as the next Bachelorette, officially making her the lead for Season 20.

Charity has become a fan-favorite during Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, and even though she was sent home on Monday night’s episode after her hometown date, fans will get to see her on their television screens again in just a few months.

During Tuesday’s Women Tell All, Charity took the hot seat to discuss her heartbreaking exit shortly after Zach had just traveled to Columbus, Georgia, to meet her family.

After the episode wrapped, host Jesse Palmer surprised Charity with the news backstage after telling her they were filming a segment of “This or That” for the franchise’s social media platforms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jesse asked Charity to choose between The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and without much hesitation, she chose The Bachelorette — immediately putting a smile on Jesse’s face.

Charity Lawson to lead the next season of The Bachelorette

Jesse then asked Charity if she would accept the position as the next Bachelorette, which Charity was clearly over-the-moon about.

After accepting the position, the family therapist gave a call to her parents, who were just as excited to see their daughter embark on the upcoming journey.

“I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me… being in a position like this is possible,” Charity said on being the next Bachelorette. “I know that I’ll be making a lot of people proud.”

Charity has previously opened up about how The Bachelor seemed to find her at exactly the right time, specifically after she had spent years in a toxic relationship and was finally ready to focus on herself.

She admitted that she had a few reservations about joining the show, but everything just seemed to “fall into place” in a way that she couldn’t pass up.

Although she may not have been Zach’s final pick, Charity now has the opportunity to possibly find the love of her life and leave the franchise as an engaged woman.

Fans react to Charity being the next The Bachelorette

We know ABC wanted her, but how did fans react to their newest Bachelorette?

While some viewers may have been in on the spoilers already, Charity has seemingly gotten an overwhelming amount of love after the announcement.

I loved the announcement for Charity being The Bachelorette. So wholesome so cute. Im so ready for next season. SHE DESERVES THIS. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #Bachelor #BachelorNation. pic.twitter.com/lHWM1htGSF — Cheesy (@FlashIrisAllenW) March 15, 2023

The memes were going wild on social media as many fans showed their excitement over the news.

Speaking to the hit reality franchise, one fan wrote, “THEY ARE FINALLY LISTENING TO US!!! Charity is the next Bachelorette!!!”

THEY ARE FINALLY LISTENING TO US!!! Charity is the next Bachelorette!!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/djS8fisnR1 — Kiana (@kiana4683) March 15, 2023

Fans are undoubtfully excited to see Charity lead her own season and have shown that they are ready to stick up for the 27-year-old in any way that she may need defending.

When anyone tries to argue with me why Charity shouldn’t be the Bachelorette. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6YjWzG7JUw — Bach Bro (@BachelorBroseph) March 14, 2023

While the focus may have switched to Charity, there’s still more drama to come on the current season of The Bachelor as Zach heads into fantasy suites next Monday night.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.