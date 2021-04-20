90 Day Fiance Yara Zaya doesn’t think Amira Lollysa’s side of the events add up. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance Tell All is known for having its explosive moments and it did not disappoint.

Part 2 of the highly anticipated special featured the drama of new couple to the franchise, Amira Lollysa and Andrew Kenton.

While Amira and Andrew were approved for their K1 visa, that was only half of their battle.

From detention centers to pregnancy ultimatums, it’s clear these two ended on bad terms as Amira refused to speak on camera if the California native was present.

After finding out she refused to have any interaction with him, Andrew stormed the set and ultimately refused to participate.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance castmembers begged Amira for a chance to hear Andrew’s story but Amira didn’t budge as she feared the encounter with her ex would trigger a panic attack.

While fellow alum Rebecca Parrott had Amira’s back, the same couldn’t be said for Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

Yara Zaya is clearly Team Andrew

While Andrew has made himself a villain in the 90 Day Fiance world, it’s clear he has the support of his co-stars in New Orleans.

Yara, whose husband was recently seen on a night out with Andrew, questioned Amira on exactly what it was about Andrew that scared her.

“I would never know when he’s gonna yell at me,” she replied fearfully.

Amira was adamant about no contact with Andrew but Jovi persisted that it wasn’t fair.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was Amira revealing she was in love again with someone from the US.

This only ignited more red flags and more questions from her fellow cast members.

Yara shared her own thoughts on Instagram

After part 2 of the Tell-All aired, Yara took to a Q&A session on Instagram to further address 90 Day Fiance fans.

As reported by Screen Rant, in a now since-deleted post, she was asked, “I think we all wish amira would’ve let Andrew speak his peace.”

Yara agreed with the statement and also felt it was unfair. She noted that she’s “not taking Andrew’s side…but” it’s clear she has her own questions about Amira’s side of the events.

Andrew has his own theories on why his ex didn’t want to speak with him.

In a post on Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote, “I’d have a ‘panic attack’ too if I knew I was about to be exposed on international television.”

Are you Team Amira or Team Andrew?

