Andrew Kenton takes aim at Amira Lollysa for refusing to face him at 90 Day Fiance Tell All

90 Day Fiance stars Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa clearly didn’t end their relationship on good terms, and that became especially clear during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All.

While the two didn’t appear for Part 1, they caused some drama going into Part 2.

Andrew appeared in person while Amira was signing in online. Amira declared that she wouldn’t sign on while Andrew was present, and he didn’t take well to that.

Amira claimed that the idea of him appearing gave her a panic attack. Andrew shared his take on why Amira didn’t want him to be there for her segment.

Andrew reshared a story from the Instagram account @90daysonblast. The story showed a picture of Andrew’s head attached to Jon Snow’s body from Game of Thrones.

The pic also read, “The truth is coming,” hinting that Andrew will bring the truth with his side of the story.

Andrew added his own thoughts on the matter while shading Amira in a caption. He wrote, “I’d have a ‘panic attack’ too if I knew I was about to be exposed on international television.”

Amira refused to talk on the Tell All while Andrew was there

Amira was about to sign on for the Tell All when she revealed that she wouldn’t go on while Andrew was there.

“I’m really nervous to talk about what happened with Andrew,” Amira confessed to a producer. “I feel very stressed out. My heart is beating so fast right now.”

“I only agree to do this only If I don’t have to see or talk to Andrew,” she continued. “Honestly, I can’t handle him. I will not let him control me ever again!”

The crew decided to honor her request and asked Andrew to do their interviews separately.

“So to respect Amira’s request – which is not to face you, to not be in direct contact with you – we have to do these separately,” said the crew member to Andrew.

She continued, “So we’re gonna have to ask you to leave for the segment.”

“But that makes no sense,” Andrew snapped back. “Because this is a Tell All, and we’re talking about the story. And we’re going through the graveyard of it. And I think we kinda have to do that in the same room.”

Andrew then decided to leave rather than do their interviews separately.

“I’m just gonna go home…I’m gonna go home guys, this is not acceptable to me,” remarked Andrew while walking off the stage.

What went down after Andrew left

Once Andrew left, Amira opened up about how they ended things. Amira discussed her ordeal getting detained in Mexico and why she agreed to go to Serbia.

She also accused Andrew of giving her an ultimatum. He reportedly told her she had to get pregnant when they came to the US, or he wouldn’t marry her.

When their relationship ended, Amira claimed the only thing he cared about was getting the ring back.

Meanwhile, off-camera, Andrew claimed Amira was using him for fame and to get to America.

While 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t get the faceoff they were hoping for, there was still plenty of drama between Andrew and Amira that went down during the Tell All.

