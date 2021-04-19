Amira Lollysa stuns 90 Day Fiance fans with Andrew Kenton’s pregnancy ultimatum

Amira speaks out during 90 Day Fiance Tell All. Pic credit:TLC

Amira Lollysa finally got a chance to speak her piece on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All and she made some eye-opening allegations against ex-boyfriend Andrew Kenton.

Unfortunately, fans did not see Andrew and Amira face off after a tumultuous season on the show.

The French-native didn’t even want her ex in the room despite being thousands of miles away.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Andrew threatened the leave if he did not get a chance to speak with his ex-fiancee face to face.

The producers tried to convince Amira to allow Andrew on the stage, but she refused.

Once Andrew realized that he would not have his way, he stayed true to his word and left.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Amira speaks her truth at the Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance star finally got a chance to clear up some questions about her relationship with Andrew Kenton. She also shared more details about her harrowing experience of being detained in Mexico.

Amira claimed that she was locked in a jail cell for three days and two nights and had no communication with the outside world.

The brunette beauty recounted that her phone was also taken but claimed that after she got released and checked her phone, there were no messages from Andrew.

Despite this ordeal, Amira agreed to try another attempt at entering the U.S before the K-1 visa expired.

This time, Andrew suggested Serbia as a point of entry. And during the Tell All, Amira explained why she decided to go.

“I went to Serbia because I love Andrew and because I didn’t want him to be disappointed in me. I didn’t want him to [think] that I’m not a good teammate, that I don’t do anything I can in the relationship,” explained Amira.

“I wanted to show him because anything I would do was never enough for him,” she added. “And even that was not enough.”

Did Andrew give Amira an ultimatum?

As the 90 Day Fiance star continued to dish about her disastrous attempt to enter the U.S she dropped a bombshell.

Amira claimed that after the 14-day quarantine in Serbia Andrew gave her an ultimatum.

“The last day of my quarantine in Serbia, Andrew decided that I have to get pregnant as soon as I arrive in the U.S; otherwise, he’s not going to get married to me,” shared Amira.

The 28-year-old continued, “I want to have kids, but not like that, not because I feel pressure.”

However, Andrew wasn’t happy when Amira refused that request.

She said, “He [spent] the whole night yelling at me and telling me to go back to France.”

But even after that the 90 Day Fiance star still had every intention of going to the U.S because ‘That’s how much I loved him.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.