Three weeks into the season and so far Josh and Shannon may be the front runners to win it all. Pic credit: CBS

After the Casa Amor twist, which was deemed a flop by fans, it’s hard to imagine another couple winning Love Island USA other than Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair.

Shannon and Josh aren’t even really that likable of a couple. However, there’s no question they will stay together until the end.

Although they had a hiccup when Josh was slightly interested in Aimee Flores and he kissed her in a challenge, Shannon’s wrath has cured Josh from taking his eye off her. The one thing Casa Amor did do was solidify their relationship.

Will Josh and Shannon win Love Island USA?

There are still weeks left until the winners of Love Island USA are crowned, but Josh and Shannon will likely win the CBS reality TV show. They are top contenders at this point.

Shannon and Josh have been together from day one. No other couple in The Villa can say that.

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama are a close second, but fans do not like them at all. Speculation Kyra and Will knew each other outside The Villa and are faking the relationship for the money have soured fans opinion of them.

Shannon definitely gets on viewers’ nerves, making it pretty sad she and Josh will likely win the show. Twitter has even compared Shannon to Love Island USA Season 2 alum Mackenzie Dipman.

Will Shannon and Josh win Love Island USA by default?

One of the reasons Josh and Shannon could win Love Island USA is because the rest of the couples are not strong. Seriously, even Twitter was surprised Shannon and Josh turned out to be the ones to stick it out.

What is going on in this villa🤦🏾‍♀️! Cash DONT GO BACK . And korey saying that he has feeling for oliva ?!!! Will is not the gentleman he makes out to be. And who would have thought Shannon and josh would be the strongest . I’m just bout done! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/e8fiSwTbF4 — Lailah 💞. (@Yofavlai_) July 29, 2021

Cashay Proudfoot did bring Charlie Lynch back from Casa Amor. If they stay together, they will give Josh and Shannon a run for their money in the finale.

However, she’s still not over Cinco, who is still coupled up with Trina Njoroge. The love triangle drama isn’t done playing out yet, so it’s a toss-up whether Cash will stick with Charlie or not.

All other islanders aren’t in a relationship worth mentioning and have no chance of beating Shannon and Josh. It seems like all roads lead to those two winning the show mostly because the rest of the couples are awful.

The tides are definitely changing for Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein, who weren’t always a fan-favorite. A Twitter poll revealed over 90% of voters were happy they stayed together after Casa Amor.

It’s our prediction that Josh and Shannon will win Love Island USA Season 3.

Do you agree or disagree with Shannon and Josh as predicted winners of the CBS show?

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.