Aimee and Wes leaving Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There are two reasons to go on reality shows like Love Island USA.

One reason is to become famous, as the voice of Love Island USA Matthew Hoffman joked on Wednesday night’s episode, referring to endorsement deals as the top priority.

However, there are some people who go onto Love Island USA really wanting to find a connection with someone and leave the island in love.

That almost never happens and when it does, it rarely lasts.

In the case of Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury, they want to make an exception to that rule.

Aimee and Wes still together after Love Island USA

Wes and Aimee ended up booted from Love Island USA after a big fan vote made them one of the lowest-rated of the couples and the Islanders chose Olivia Kaiser and Jeremy Hershberg over them to remain on the island.

The good news was that Wes and Aimee were coupled up and left the island together.

While eliminated, Aimee was still happy and claimed she won Love Island USA by finding love. The two partied with fellow eliminated Islanders, Florita Diaz and Javonny Vega, and they seemed happy.

Now, almost a week after leaving the villa, Aimee and Wes seem to be making good on their promise to try to make it work outside Love Island USA.

Aimee and Wes Instagram official

Aimee Flores changed her Instagram photo to show her with Wes Ogsbury, and that was just the start.

On her Instagram stories, Wes and Aimee were heading out together and ended up stranded on the side of the road. Aimee thought it was amazing that someone came and stopped traffic just so she could help jump their vehicle.

It proved that there are good people out there and it also proved that Wes and Aimee are not only still together but are happy right now.

That was shown with the two sharing a passionate kiss for the camera in the car after getting it jumped and ready to roll again.

There was also an Instagram Stories video of them ordering shots at a bar, with Wes saying “no gimmicks, no games, no nothing.”

Whether Wes and Aimee make it in the real world or not, the two are giving it a try and proving what Love Island USA is really about to many of the show’s fans.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.