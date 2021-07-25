Aimee Flores says she won Love Island USA

Aimee and Wes on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

In a shocking move on Friday night’s episode of Love Island USA, the Islanders had a chance to save two people and chose Olivia Kaiser and Jeremy Hershberg.

While Olivia was someone that everyone got along with, she had not found anyone to connect with yet at the villa. Meanwhile, fans have realized Jeremy is not someone the women can trust.

However, this meant that a brand-new couple that was getting close were both sent home in Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury.

The good news is that Aimee is taking it in stride.

Aimee says she won Love Island USA

There are two types of people who go onto a show like Love Island USA.

One of these people is there to play the game, hopefully, win the $100,000 prize, and then become Instagram-famous, so they can cash in on their new reality fame with endorsement deals.

The other person might want to win and became famous as well, but they are there to find love. Those are the people that many viewers get behind.

Aimee Flores might be one of the latter Islanders, going to Love Island USA to find love.

When the Islanders voted to evict her from the villa, they also booted her new partner Wes. That was the best news in the world for her.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Aimee posted a photo of Wes in the hotel bed next to her with the caption, “I won.”

While some might discount this because she was eliminated and didn’t win the money, Aimee and Wes left together and can work on their relationship outside the villa now.

If they succeed, Aimee and Wes did win.

Aimee’s journey on Love Island USA

Aimee was the first person to show up at the villa after the original Islanders settled in.

This put her in a tough spot because the girls saw her as an outsider coming in to steal their men and the boys saw her as someone new.

It almost broke up Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair when he decided to get to know Aimee better.

However, it wasn’t Josh that Aimee set her sights on. It was Jeremy, and he left Trina Njoroge for her. The problem is that Aimee fell hard for Jeremy and he decided he just wanted to be friends, but never told her that.

When Jeremy moved on to Florita Diaz, that left Aimee alone.

Aimee ended up in a love triangle with Isaiah Harmison and Cashay Proudfoot, but Isaiah chose Cash and Aimee stuck with Jeremy.

The problem is that Jeremy still wanted Florita, who chose Korey Gamby, and he pursued her while pushing Aimee away.

Aimee ended up in another love triangle, this time with Wes Ogsbury and Cashay. This time, Cashay rejected the triangle, and Aimee and Wes hooked up.

That is where their story ended, as both ended up leaving Love Island USA together, and hoped for a bright future.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.