The Casa Amor twist for Season 3 didn’t hold a candle to the Season 2 drama. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA fans declare Casa Amor a snoozefest and flop as the twist wraps up on Season 3 of the CBS reality TV show.

Although a couple of steamy challenges played out in The Villa and Casa Amor while the OG’s were apart, the twist was pretty blah. The OG girls in Casa Amor had no interest in the new guys, except Cashay Proudfoot, who was ready to have some fun and forget about Melvin Cinco Holland Jr.

The OG guys weren’t much more entertaining, even though the new girls were all about pursuing a couple of them. Single guys Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg were thrilled to mix with some new females. The rest, though, were predictable.

Will Moncada and Cinco’s heads were turned enough to do some serious making out with Flo Money and Leslie Golden but ultimately decided to stay with Kyra Lizama and Trina Njoroge. Korey chose Leslie, so hopefully, she will spill all the dirty details that went down while the OG ladies were at Casa Amor.

Love Island USA fans think Casa Amor was too short

The recoupling is done, and fans are not happy with the entire twist, which was only three days long. Twitter has been buzzing with viewer feedback regarding Casa Amor, with the consensus being it was too short.

Three days is not long enough to shake things up. The OG islanders should be apart for at least five days if the show wants a lasting impact on The Villa.

Why was casa amor only like 3 days ??? I bet if they did a week like the UK Will would’ve picked Flo #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/rym8JjiqOz — Bajan Gurl from black rock😌 (@tiidieee) July 29, 2021

The UK casa Amor started before ours and is still going on while ours lasted literally 3 days …. @loveislandusa TAKE NOTES #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/RIsr1v6N4J — jb (@randomtbts) July 29, 2021

Several Twitter users complained that Love Island USA feels rushed since the Casa Amor recoupling already happened.

Love island USA is so rushed for no reason. Casa amor should have been longer than 3 days. Theres not enough time for the islanders to get to know the casa amor girls/guys #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/EvvcV5CW1Z — Mia (@Mia31350898) July 29, 2021

Perhaps production could tell the twist was a bust and decided to shorten it. The drama that producers expected clearly didn’t happen.

Love Island USA fans declare Casa Amor boring and uneventful

Along with Casa Amor being short, Twitter has declared the twist a flop. Social media isn’t hiding its opinion of the snoozefest that just played out on Love Island USA.

I thought Casa Amor would have caused more drama. Kind of a snooze fest. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Ioe3FbBDwP — toonces-the-cat (@tooncesthecat1) July 29, 2021

Literally same🙃😭 I thought Casa Amor would make things exciting again but it was a big flop🙃😴 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/Eix6k81KYe — YT: Sam’s Video Diary (@Sam_Magingxa) July 29, 2021

The recoupling was underwhelming, too. Twitter users wanted Carrington Rodriguez returning from Casa Amor with Laurel Goldman, leaving Kierstan Saulter single but got nothing.

Was hoping for a moment like this tonight #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/U3DETJp0eg — 𝘔𝘢♈︎ 𝘥𝘦 𝘏𝘢𝘢𝘯 (@monetsreality) July 29, 2021

Only three new couples are in The Villa thanks to the Casa Amor twist, and none of them seem to have staying power. Jeremy’s head will turn from Genevieve Shawcross the second a new ladies arrive. It’s his MO, after all.

Casa Amor was a fail. None of the couples that were a real couple recoupled… Pack it up, @loveislandusa. Smh! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ly8g6K7QDV — 🌞 (@rh_thoughts) July 29, 2021

Korey picked Leslie instead of Isabel Johnson, who really liked him. Leslie has one foot in with Korey but also has her eye on Cinco. Speaking of Cinco, the love triangle with Trina and Cash is bound to keep popping up.

Sure, Cash is with Charlie now, but she can’t seem to quit Cinco. If she gives Charlie a chance and leaves Cinco alone, Charlie and Cash could have staying power.

What did you think of Casa Amor?

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.