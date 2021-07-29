Love Island USA viewers believe Korey made a mistake at Casa Amor

Korey and Leslie on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Korey Gandy went to Love Island USA’s Casa Amor, he was single and fans cheered for him to finally find a love connection.

While at Casa Amor, Korey met two new girls that he connected with.

First was Isabel Johnson, who came on incredibly aggressive and seemed to leave Korey shellshocked, and possibly a little afraid.

The second was Leslie Golden, who Korey was instantly attracted to and with who he shared a middle-of-the-night breakfast.

In the end, Korey chose Leslie, and many Love Island USA fans felt it was a mistake.

The reason Korey chose Leslie

Korey had a tough choice.

First, Isabel was clearly high on him and wanted him more than any other girl in Casa Amor. However, she was very aggressive and demanding, and when Korey did his diary interviews, he seemed shook and didn’t really feel comfortable with that personality.

On the other hand, Leslie and Korey had what might be the most authentic conversation on Love Island USA this season when they had their cereal together in the middle of the night.

It was the first time it felt like two people really talking to each other without all the drama involved.

Korey clearly felt more comfortable with Leslie and that is why he chose her over Isabel.

However, there was one problem.

Isabel wanted Korey and only Korey. Maybe she just wanted to latch onto the best possible candidate and ride to the finish, but she only had eyes for him.

I feel like Isabel is using Korey so she can stay in the house… it’s giving Sher #LoveIslandUsa pic.twitter.com/9idED90e9B — A 🦋 (@totaltauruss) July 26, 2021

Leslie really liked Cinco Holland. As a matter of fact, Cinco almost considered dropping Trina Njoroge and Cashay Proudfoot for Leslie.

Now, Korey is at the villa and coupled up with a girl who has eyes for someone else.

Love Island USA viewers see this, but Korey followed his heart.

Twitter fans disappointed in Korey’s decision

Fans watching Love Island USA at home know that Leslie showed more interest in Cinco and felt Korey should have gone with Isabel, no matter how uncomfortable she made him.

“KOREY… -100 points for you. Isabel I’m so sorry baby,” @sharriyanicole wrote on Twitter.

“KOREY ISABEL WAS RIGHT THERE,” wrote @hoodmoanalisa.

“Still cant believe Korey didn’t choose Isabel like she was all for you while Leslie was all over Cinco. I just know Leslie still gonna be all over Cinco in the next episode,” @14xNonymous wrote.

Still cant believe Korey didn’t choose Isabel like she was all for you while Leslie was all over Cinco. I just know Leslie still gonna be all over Cinco in the next episode. #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/X8Js6r2FOM — 🖤 (@14xNonymous) July 29, 2021

Whether Korey can find love with Leslie, or if she has wandering eyes for other boys in the villa remains to be seen.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.