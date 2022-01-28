Why Tristan Thompson wants to ‘get things in order’ with Khloe Kardashian before Valentine’s Day

Tristan Thompson reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian and her family to “forgive him yet again” Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian might have Valentine’s Day plans one month after Tristan Thompson’s latest paternity drama.

In early January, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. The infidelity occurred after he and Kardashian tried to make their romantic relationship work. During their on-again, off-again relationship, the couple had a daughter, True Thompson.

Although he was with a mystery woman, Thompson hopes to win his ex’s trust. The Sacramento Kings player also wants to remain in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s good graces. However, their matriarch, Kris Jenner, has reportedly had enough of Thompson’s antics.

Does Tristan Thompson have a ‘romantic’ Valentine’s Day plan for Khloe Kardashian?

Since Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, Kardashian has reportedly been ready to “think outside the box” when she starts dating again. According to HollywoodLife, though, her ex is hopeful that they can reconnect in time for Valentine’s Day.

While the day often calls for romance, Thompson reportedly wants to use the day to ask Kardashian’s family for forgiveness. He also allegedly needs to spend quality time with True before he gets traded again.

“Tristan wants to get things in order with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians before Valentine’s Day,” a source said. “Not because he has a romantic plan for Khloe, but he anticipates that he might get traded from his team and might be farther away from Khloe and True for the next few months.”

“Tristan is looking to make things right and is looking for Khloe and the family to forgive him yet again,” they continued.

Why Kris Jenner doesn’t want to hear Tristan Thompson’s ‘empty apologies’

Despite Thompson’s plans to win Kardashian’s family back, Jenner reportedly doesn’t want anything to do with him. Although the momager accepts the NBA star as True’s father, she allegedly no longer considers him family.

“To Kris, Tristan is nothing but the father of her granddaughter,” the source added. “There was a point when she thought that he was going to be a part of her family, but that point is passed. “Kris never wants anyone in her family, let alone her daughters, to hurt the way that Tristan has hurt Khloe.”

When they started dating in 2016, Kardashian and Thompson seemingly got along well. However, days before she gave birth, TMZ released a video of the athlete kissing two women.

Although Kardashian forgave him, they broke up again after kissing Jordyn Woods at a party. In 2020, the couple tried again during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Soon, though, their reconciliation plans ended after Nichols became pregnant with Thompson’s son. After several weeks of speculation, Thompson confirmed the child’s paternity via Instagram. He also profusely apologized to Kardashian.