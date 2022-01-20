Why Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants to ‘think outside the box’ while being ‘open’ to dating

Khloe Kardashian is single again after leaving Tristan Thompson for good. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian is looking for a potential suitor who doesn’t remind her of Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum reportedly isn’t done searching for love despite her ex breaking her heart. In January 2022, Thompson admitted to being the father of his and Maralee Nichols’ son. Nichols first claimed that the Sacramento Kings player was her baby daddy in 2021.

Now that Kardashian knows the truth about Thompson’s infidelity, she reportedly doesn’t want to rekindle their romance. However, she’s learned from the ordeal and plans on putting her knowledge in her next relationship.

Khloe Kardashian knows ‘what she’s looking for in a partner’ amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity news

When Thompson revealed that he fathered Nichols’ baby, Kardashian kept her opinions on the matter to herself. Before his Instagram apology to the Good American founder, he admitted to the affair with Nichols in court documents.

According to Thompson, their relationship began in December 2020, while Thompson and Kardashian were working on getting back together. The couple, who have a daughter, True Thompson, reconnected after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods in 2019.

According to HollywoodLife, Kardashian isn’t letting her recent drama stop her from having fun. Although she doesn’t have anyone in mind, she knows her new man will be vastly different from Thompson.

“Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again, and she is open to dating,” a source shared. “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene, and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.”

Could Khloe Kardashian take Lamar Odom back?

Since Thompson’s public apology, her ex, Lamar Odom, has shared his thoughts on the matter. In an interview with TMZ, the former Lakers player said he wished he could “hug” Kardashian and encourage her to stay strong for True. Odom also said it would be “a blessing” to be in the Revenge Body host’s presence again. After they officially divorced in 2016, he claimed he hadn’t seen Kardashian in several years.

Although Odom continues professing his love for her, the Good American founder reportedly wants to date someone new. Instead of chasing after her usual type, Kardashian is allegedly focusing on men who don’t meet her normal criteria.

“She knows that she has to think outside the box in terms of the type of man she looks for, and her family thinks that she should try dating someone not so famous who is not a professional athlete,” the source added. “She is attracted to what she’s attracted to, though.”

Kardashian and Thompson first started dating in 2016. After years of dealing with his infidelity, the pair tried getting back together during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Kardashian said she wanted another child with Thompson.