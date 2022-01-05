Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom hopes they can ‘reconnect’ following Tristan Thompson’s paternity results

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were married for seven years before divorcing in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Admedia

Khloe Kardashian has Lamar Odom’s support after Tristan Thompson confessed he’s the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ex-husband sounded off on her latest relationship drama with Thompson. On Monday, Jan.3, the Sacramento Kings player admitted that he conceived a baby with the Texas native during his 30th birthday in March. Since then, Kardashian and Thompson have broken up and maintained their co-parenting relationship for their daughter True Thompson.

Now that his ex-wife is officially on the market, Odom reacted to the paternity drama on social media.

Lamar Odom says he wants the ‘best’ for Khloe Kardashian after Tristan Thompson

Nichols’ paternity lawsuit against Thompson surfaced in December 2021. According to the fitness model, their relationship began while he was still dating Kardashian.

On Keeping Up, the mother of one struggled to forgive Thompson for his past transgressions. Ultimately, though, Kardashian took him back and went public with their relationship via Instagram. However, once she and Thompson got together, they received multiple cheating allegations before his paternity drama with Nichols began.

In January 2022, Thompson admitted via Instagram that he is the father of Nichols’ child. During the lengthy statement, he apologized to Kardashian and stated she didn’t “deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

He also said he looked forward to raising his new son with Nichols.

After witnessing Thompson’s remarks, Odom commented on the situation under a Facebook post. The former Lakers player said he wants to reach out to Kardashian during her turbulent time, per CommentsbyCelebs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom commented on a Facebook post discussing Thompson’s results, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”

Why did Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom divorce?

Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 after 30 days. Throughout their seven-year marriage, they faced infidelity on his end as well as his substance misuse. The Revenge Body host ultimately divorced Odom in 2016 after she helped him recover from his 2015 overdose. When the divorce became final, Kardashian went public with her and Thompson’s relationship.



In the years following their split, Odom admits his past behavior ruined his marriage. However, he has said that he would like another chance with Kardashian. After she and Thompson broke up in June 2021, Odom flirted with his ex under one of her Instagram posts. The comment caught her baby daddy’s attention, and he responded to him on Kardashian’s page. Despite the viral exchange, Kardashian didn’t choose either ex. Currently, the reality star is gearing up for her new show, The Kardashians, on Hulu.