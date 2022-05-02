Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are missing their Monday dose of the hit sailing show. Pic credit: Bravo

Why isn’t Below Deck Sailing Yacht on tonight, and when will it return? Those are the questions on fans’ minds as Below Deck Mondays are missing the hit-yachting show.

For the past couple of years, Below Deck fans have come to count on having a new episode of the series every Monday night. Whether it was the OG show, Below Deck Mediterranean, or Below Deck Sailing Yacht, one of them was on Below Deck Monday.

It’s rare that there isn’t a new episode. Those instances are usually reserved for holidays.

However, it is not a holiday, and yet Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 doesn’t have a new episode. Let’s take a look at why there is a slight hiatus for the show.

Why isn’t Below Deck Sailing Yacht on tonight?

Bravo has chosen to air a Summer House Season 6 marathon leading into the finale tonight. That’s why Below Deck Sailing Yacht doesn’t have a new episode airing.

Airing a marathon of the current season to build up to the finale of a show is a staple for the network. Bravo does it will all of their shows, so it makes sense that a Summer House rerun is preempting Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In January, the network moved Below Deck from 9/8c on 8/7c to make room for Summer House. The change was shocking considering, as mentioned above, Mondays were always devoted to the yachting franchise.

When will new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 return?

The good news is that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 11 will air on Monday, May 11 at 8/7c. It’s a short break but one that fans aren’t too happy about.

A lot of changes are coming to the sailing show, including two new crew members. The mid-season trailer reveals the new stew Scarlett Bentley finds herself involved with Gary King, while deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck catches Ashley Marti’s eye.

There are only a little more than a handful of episodes left in the season. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect some demanding guests, crew drama, and another potential disaster for Parsifal III.

Although Bravo has yet to reveal the finale date based on when Season 2 ended, the Season 3 finale should be mid-June, as long as the network follows the same format.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has already been filled with craziness and dramatics. Gabriela Barragan quit, Tom Pearson was fired, the sailing yacht dragged anchor, and Ashley Marti has been under fire for her hook up with Gary King are just a few things that have occurred.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.