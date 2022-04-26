Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale heats up Coachella in sexy outfits for Pretty Little Thing and Staud

Courtney was living her best life at the iconic music festival. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale heated up Coachella over the weekend in sexy outfits for Pretty Little Thing and Staud.

Courtney has been on fire since she was introduced to Below Deck Med fans during Season 6. Her smoking hot looks and witty humor entertained viewers and intrigued deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

Although they did have a couple of drunk kisses, Zee and Courtney didn’t have a boatmance. Instead, a close friendship blossomed. One that fans will see more of on Below Deck Med Season 7.

Courtney spends time in Los Angeles as she awaits her next stint on the hit yachting show to hit Bravo airwaves. The blonde beauty got cheeky in a red bikini and has spent time with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 stars while in LaLa Land.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale heats up Coachella in sexy outfits for Pretty Little Thing

One reason Courtney has been hanging out in Los Angeles was because of Coachella. She attended the iconic music festival over the week.

The Bravo personality was on fire with her outfit choices, including one for Pretty Little Thing that left little to the imagination.

@coachella DAY 3 WAS INCREDIBLE! Skirt and sunnies are @prettylittlething link in story ❤️‍🔥 (It was too hot to wear a top lol) #coachella #coachella2022,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring three photos of her in a black barely-there outfit.

Courtney kicked off the festival wearing a hot white dress with a zipper in the front from Alice and Olivia. She paired the dress with a black cowboy hat, black cowboy boots, and funky Pretty Little Thing sunglasses.

A TikTok video showed Courtney rocking out in an oversized T-shirt and then morphing into her gorgeous day one look.

The yachtie used Instagram stories to show her enjoying life at Coachella in the stunning outfit.

Courtney flaunts her curves in Staud dress

Anyone who attends Coachella needs to be prepared to battle the heat. Courtney did that in a mini fuchsia strapless dress from Staud, which she later turned into a mini skirt showing off a black and white bikini top. A black cowboy hat and cowboy boots completed the ensemble.

“Yesterday wearing @staud.clothing ❤️ The dress that soon turned into a skirt 🥵🥵🥵,” she wrote on the Instagram Post featuring several photos of her second day at the festival.

There’s no question that Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean looks good in pretty much anything. However, her keen fashion sense and style are helping her become a social media influencer for sure.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.