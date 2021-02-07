Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance on tonight and when will it be back?

90 Day Fiance is taking a break this week. Pic credit: TLC

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have noticed that the TLC hit is not on the schedule this week. And naturally, there have been quite a few questions about why the show isn’t airing and what may have happened.

After all, it seems that 90 Day Fiance fans have become accustomed to having the series or one of its spinoffs airing pretty much every Sunday.

This latest short break seems to have worried some viewers, who thought that maybe the series had been pulled from the rotation, especially with the heavily advertised Discovery+ network taking over airing a few of the franchise spinoffs.

Here’s why 90 Day Fiance won’t air this week and when it will be back.

90 Day Fiance taking a short break

Don’t worry, 90 Day Fiance is not leaving TLC for a move to Discovery+. Instead, the uber-popular series is just taking one week off and not airing on Sunday, February 7 because it is Super Bowl Sunday.

Of course, that does make some viewers pretty unhappy and they are speaking out about it. But ultimately, we can imagine that TLC didn’t want to compete with the Super Bowl for ratings and opted to take a week off.

One upset 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “The iron knee of the Super Bowl being 5hrs of worshiping competition and networks not airing #90DayFiance bc they know it would challenge ratings. Now I gotta go without my jam bc y’all wanna eat wings and watch organized war.”

Another complained, “When I find out they cancelled my #90DayFiance for the #SuperBowl.”

Those who are missing their 90 Day Fiance fix this week don’t need to worry. The series is not moving to the Discovery+ streaming service. Instead, the show will go on next week on Sunday night at 8/7c as usual.

When 90 Day Fiance returns, we see Andrew head home without Amira. He’ll tell his mom about his Serbia plan, something that even she thinks isn’t a good idea.

Zied is hit on by a much younger woman and it sets off Rebecca’s insecurity. In the sneak peek, we see her grilling Zied about whether he’s going to let this girl help him move.

It seems that Natalie and Mike’s relationship is about to be tested when he admits that they are “not in love,” and Jovi’s friends predict that they will be together for three years, which is how long they need to be married before she can easily leave him and stay in America.

Plus, things are about to get really tense between Stephanie and Ryan and we can’t help but wonder if this is the scene that she’s been so upset about.

It may feel like a long wait without our beloved 90 Day Fiance but it’s only a week. And when the series comes back, it looks like we’ll finally be getting into some of the juicier storylines.

90 Day Fiance returns on Sunday, February 14 at 8/7c on TLC.