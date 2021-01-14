90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison shares ‘horrors’ of being on the show, says she’s suing

90 Day Fiance newcomer Stephanie Davison is the latest cast member to express her frustration after filming the show.

The 52-year-old girlfriend of Ryan Carr made it clear in a recent post on social media that she was not happy with her experience and said she’s taking legal action.

Stephanie dropped some bombshell allegations about her time on the hit franchise and apparently it was so bad that she wants to sue.

Stephanie isn’t the first person to speak out about her recent experience filming 90 Day Fiance. Andrew has also had a lot to say about his time on the show and he claims that production is giving him a really bad edit.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison shares alleged bad experiences on the show

Ryan Carr’s fiancee claimed she suffered several unpleasant experiences while filming for 90 Day Fiance, and she did not hold back in throwing accusations against the show’s production team, which drew mixed reactions online.

In an Instagram comment Stephanie wrote, “My new motto after this reality TV stuff… ONLY believe half of what you see and hear.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also used intriguing hashtags, including one that suggests she’s “#manipulatedbeyondbelief.” She also implied she still hasn’t been paid everything she’s due for filming, saying “#paywhatyouoweme.”

The reality star also claimed that she’s not satisfied with the way the production company treats her and other cast members, encouraging the show to “#careaboutyourcast.”

Stephanie’s serious allegations against 90 Day Fiance production

Stephanie went on to make several allegations, including that she was “raped while filming,” although she did not give more details about the claim.

The new 90 Day Fiance star also said that she was “manipulated to keep filming” even after she “begged to get off set” due to severe insect bites. She claimed that the producers refused to let her go despite her condition, which she claims resulted in her hospitalization.

Stephanie Davison said she suffered inflammation due to the allergic reactions from the insect bites. She alleged that the 90 Day Fiance team is “unwilling to pay [her] medical expenses.”

90 Day Fiance star takes legal action

Stephanie says she is now taking legal action against the show. The 90 Day Fiance star said her lawyer already started the process but did not specify the nature of the suit.

“These clusterf**ks that work for this company are going to wish they never deceived me,” Stephanie confidently wrote.

This is not the first time 90 Day Fiance production has faced allegations from its cast members. In the past, the company has been accused of faking storylines and giving misleading portrayals of people on the show.

