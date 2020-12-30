Stephanie Davison on 90 Day Fiance: Everything you need to know

This 52-year old from Grand Rapids, Michigan owns her cougar status.

Stephanie Davison and her Belizean boyfriend Ryan Carr are the latest newcomers joining this season of 90 Day Fiance.

Meeting while on vacation in South America, she couldn’t stop thinking about him when she returned back to the states.

This led her to return a short 4 months later when they officially became a couple.

She owns businesses focused on age reversal

Although there is a 25 year age difference between her and her boyfriend, she does what she can to stay young.

Apart from training for a hula hopping world record, she shows viewers how she injects herself with refrigerated youth serum shots that she says wake up her pituitary system.

Dating has taken the back seat as Stephanie has dedicated most of her life to running two successful medical spas.

Being the face of her business, the spa focuses on weight loss and age reversal.

She has a big secret to reveal

Due to her uneasy childhood, having kids was never in the plans for Stephanie. She grew up with a bipolar father and felt it was a very emotionally unstable environment.

The medical spa owner never saw herself as wanting the traditional white picket fence lifestyle, instead, she’s enjoying the lavish life she made for herself.

Considering herself a ‘lifelong bachelorette’ falling in love with 27-year-old Ryan definitely changed her plans. She never thought that she would be making this serious commitment but is excited to take the chance on the new love.

They received a pre-approval for Ryan’s visa but the interview process remains at a standstill due to the global pandemic.

This season, Stephanie is going to come clean about some shady things that she did after the couple had a major blowout.

Stephanie consults her psychic friend Maria regarding the future of her relationship.

While Maria says Stephanie isn’t the only woman in Ryan’s life, Stephanie admits he isn’t the only man in her’s. Although they’ve had major trust issues in the past, this time it’s Stephanie who’s been meddling outside the relationship.

Not only did Stephanie sleep with someone else – it happened to be his cousin, Harris. At the time, she caught Ryan being unfaithful and thought the relationship was over.

Do you think Ryan and Stephanie will make it work despite her sleeping with his cousin?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.