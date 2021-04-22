Why doesn’t Meri Brown follow Kody or her sister wives on Instagram?

Meri doesn’t follow her sister wives on Instagram and fans are curious about it. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown of Sister Wives fame is active on her Instagram account. However, she doesn’t follow her husband Kody or her sister wives Janelle, Christine, or Robyn, and fans are curious about why.

Meri seems to primarily use Instagram for her moneymakers, being her LuLaRoe business and her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

In Meri’s IG bio, it reads, “Independent LuLaRoe Fashion Retailer 💙 Owner of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn 💙 New York Times best-selling author 💙 Shop my website 24/7” and has a link to her website.

Meri does follow her daughter, Mariah, and her fiancee, Audrey, and some of the other Brown children, Aurora and Garrison. But interestingly, she doesn’t follow her husband, Kody, nor any of their four plural wives.

Is Meri’s reason for not following the other spouses strictly business?

Some fans speculate that Meri uses her Instagram account primarily for promoting work, so it may just be strictly business-related.

However, Meri does participate in her Fridays with Friends series on Instagram, where she hangs out with her BFF Jenn, and they talk and answer fan questions during a live session.

Others wonder if Meri chooses not to follow her sister wives, or Kody, because she truly just doesn’t get along with them. Taking it a step further, some fans think that Meri may not be involved with the family at all other than to film the show.

Given Meri’s broken relationship with Kody, it’s no surprise that she wouldn’t follow him on social media or interact with him publicly, let alone privately.

Meri has voiced that she is committed to the family, however, and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. She recently tweeted to her followers, “Struggling is crap. But I also feel the fight is worth it and there’s value to our family.”

“I am committed, but I can only look in the mirror and work on myself. And that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Meri has the most followers between the five spouses

On Instagram, Kody, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn all follow Meri’s page. As far as Instagram page followers go, Robyn pulls in 177k, Kody’s got 89.6k, Janelle has 436k followers, and Christine pulls in 445k, putting Meri at the top with her 522k followers.

Also interesting to note, Meri follows Kody, Janelle and Robyn on Twitter, but does not follow Christine. Meri’s Twitter bio reads, “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink 😉 Business owner and New York Times best selling author”

Meri has 177.1k followers on her Twitter page, 76,398 followers on her LuLaRoe Facebook page, and has 48.5k followers on her TikTok page.

Christine has been absent on Twitter all year, most notably during the family’s live tweets during episodes this season. Kody missed his first live-tweet during the season finale, presumably to avoid criticism for refusing to accompany Ysabel to surgery and telling his wives that his family is “an obstacle” to his own goals, during the two-hour-long episode.

During the season finale episode, Meri asked her followers to follow her IG account. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

Meri stays active on social media, but took a hiatus to grieve the recent loss of her mother

Meri was very active on Twitter for the finale episode for Season 15, and faced a troll who told her to “get over” her mother’s recent death.

Meri made a slow return to social media after her mother Bonnie’s passing but wasn’t afraid to hit back at trolls who alleged an affair between her and a TLC producer.

Meri asked her Twitter followers to follow her on IG in one of her season finale posts, where they can keep up with her life while they anxiously await an announcement for the next season of Sister Wives to return to the air.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.