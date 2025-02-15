Who won Big Brother 26? A look back at Summer 2024 season

The Big Brother 26 season was interesting as the producers introduced an Artificial intelligence theme.

Fans had mixed thoughts on the level of excitement the theme provided, but most viewers enjoyed getting a bonus challenge out of it.

A big twist for the BB26 cast was that three people were nominated each week. It shook up how alliances could form and who would see the block in the Summer of 2024.

Having three nominees also made the season less predictable because sometimes the houseguests waited until eviction night to decide who to vote out.

Three people would begin on the block each Thursday night, and the AI Arena Challenge would grant safety to one. It left two people at risk of going home.

Big Brother producers are already discussing bringing back the AI Arena for BB27.

Who won the Big Brother 26 season?

Many Big Brother fans felt that Cedric Hodges and Tucker Des Lauriers stood the best chance to win BB26.

Cedric was a former marine from Boise, Idaho, and Tucker was a sales and marketing executive from Brooklyn, New York.

Their rivalry doomed them, as Cedric got blindsided on Day 31, and Tucker was sent packing on Day 45 after burning bridges. Tucker later took home America’s Favorite Houseguest.

The BB26 season also featured real estate agent Angela Murray from Syracuse, Utah, former beauty queen Brooklyn Rivera from Dallas, Texas, nurse recruiter Quinn Martin from Omaha, Nebraska, and crochet business owner T’kor Clottey from Atlanta, Georgia.

Physical therapist Cam Sullivan-Brown from Bowie, Maryland, construction project manager Makensy Manbeck from Houston, Texas, and nonprofit director Chelsie Baham from Rancho Cucamonga, California made the final three.

Cam, Chelsie, and Makensy had a tight three-person alliance that carried them to the end. Each houseguest felt they had the resume to win the game, but Cam was delusional about how close he was to winning.

Chelsie Baham unanimously won Big Brother 26 on a 7-0 vote. She became the first woman to win Big Brother unanimously. She did it with four Head of Household Competition victories.

If they do another Big Brother All-Stars season, Chelsie has earned an invite back.

