Are Big Brother alums America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger still dating?

Big Brother 25 featured a notable showmance between America Lopez and Cory Wurtenbeger.

America was a 27-year-old medical receptionist from Brooklyn, New York, and Cory was a college student from Weston, Florida.

Cory also had ties to reality television, as his brother Zach Wurtenberger was a Survivor alum.

America and Cory struck up a friendship in the Big Brother house; it soon evolved into much more.

An unexpected showmance developed between them, even as they faced some hardships in the game.

Cory was evicted on Day 79 in eighth place. America was evicted on Day 86 in sixth place. They then spent the remainder of the summer together in the jury house.

As a reminder, Jag Bains won Big Brother 25 in a close vote over Matt Klotz. Bowie Jane finished in third place, and the season also featured Survivor legend Cirie Fields and her son, Jared Fields.

When BB25 ended in Fall 2023, Cory and America took their showmance into the real world.

Are Cory and America from Big Brother 25 still together?

Cory and America are still going strong. The couple is still together and celebrating their relationship on social media.

America recently shared some cute photos from Valentine’s Day 2025.

“Happy Valentines to my forever final two,” she captioned the post.

The sentiment she shared indicates how well the couple is doing. Many photos from their relationship are featured, with America noting they were from celebrating various holidays.

Cory and America also recently spent time at the Magic Kingdom. They shared numerous photos – some of which featured a Big Brother 26 cast member.

“In between shifts at Tiana’s salt mine,” America captioned the post.

Cory and America also live together. She moved to Tennessee while he finished attending Vanderbilt University. Now, the happy couple moves to the next stage in their lives.

But first, America is reportedly competing in a new season of The Challenge on MTV. Could that keep them from competing as a couple on The Amazing Race?

